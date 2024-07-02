Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e

The BMW 530e is the 2024 Auto Express Premium Hybrid Car of the Year with the Lexus NX and Mercedes C 300 e commended

by: Alex Ingram
2 Jul 2024
BMW 530e - Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 20247

BMW knows a thing or two when it comes to building big, posh saloons, and much like its predecessors, the latest eighth-generation 5 Series manages to move the game on from the competition. It’s a truly superb all-round executive car, but a key string to its bow is the quality of its plug-in hybrid options – particularly the 530e.

Here, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with an electric motor; producing 187bhp and 181bhp respectively, the petrol and electric elements provide it with a 6.3-second 0-62mph time. On the majority of your journeys you won’t need to use any petrol at all, thanks to a WLTP electric-only range of 61 miles.

Whichever variant you choose, the 5 Series is a stunning executive car. It delivers class-leading interior quality, ergonomics and space – and in contrast to its key rivals, boot space is barely compromised by the plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

It’s a brilliant car to drive, too; the ride is controlled enough to deliver superb handling but it remains supple and comfortable in everyday driving. On the infrequent occasions when the petrol engine does need to wake into life, occupants will barely know, so distant is the four-cylinder hum. It allows everyone to appreciate just how little wind and road noise intrudes into the cabin. Everything works together with the result that the 530e is a brilliant long-distance cruiser.

Perhaps more surprisingly, it represents strong value. The 530e manages to undercut its closest competition on price by some margin.

Our choice

BMW 530e M Sport (£59,455)

While the 550e’s six-cylinder engine adds an extra layer of performance and luxury, you do have to pay a premium for the privilege. That’s why we’d stick with the 530e, which is undoubtedly the sweet spot in the range in terms of performance, refinement and efficiency. 

Commended

Lexus NX

Our Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year also comes highly commended in the Premium Hybrid class. The Lexus NX benefits from the hybrid know-how of parent company Toyota to deliver one of the slickest and most efficient petrol/electric powertrains on the market.

Mercedes C 300 e

A real-world range of around 60 miles on electric power alone means that most owners of the Mercedes C 300 e are going to forget what their nearest petrol station looks like. A 2.0-litre engine backs up the e-motor, which allows you to appreciate the C-Class’s other strengths, such as a handsome, tech-laden interior and superb refinement.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

