Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e

Perhaps more surprisingly, it represents strong value. The 530e manages to undercut its closest competition on price by some margin.

Our choice

BMW 530e M Sport (£59,455)

While the 550e’s six-cylinder engine adds an extra layer of performance and luxury, you do have to pay a premium for the privilege. That’s why we’d stick with the 530e, which is undoubtedly the sweet spot in the range in terms of performance, refinement and efficiency.

Commended

Lexus NX

Our Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year also comes highly commended in the Premium Hybrid class. The Lexus NX benefits from the hybrid know-how of parent company Toyota to deliver one of the slickest and most efficient petrol/electric powertrains on the market.

Mercedes C 300 e

A real-world range of around 60 miles on electric power alone means that most owners of the Mercedes C 300 e are going to forget what their nearest petrol station looks like. A 2.0-litre engine backs up the e-motor, which allows you to appreciate the C-Class’s other strengths, such as a handsome, tech-laden interior and superb refinement.

