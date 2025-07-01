Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e

The BMW 530e is the 2025 Auto Express Premium Hybrid Car of the Year with the Audi A3 TFSIe and Mercedes C 300 e commended

By:Richard Ingram
1 Jul 2025
Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e

At the top end of the hybrid car market, plug-in powertrains remain the propulsion type of choice – and with EV ranges getting ever longer, these cars now have the near-unique ability to cover all bases. None of them does 
it better than the BMW 530e – our Premium Hybrid Car of the Year for 2025.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With a big 19.4kWh battery, the big saloon claims a zero-emissions range of up to 64 miles, and in our testing we’ve seen it come incredibly close to that. Better still, when the battery runs dry, the punchy 2.0-litre petrol engine will keep you on the road longer than any electric car can; it’s the flexibility of these cars – and the 530e in particular – that makes them so appealing. Add low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company-car tax rates, and the PHEV takes some beating.

But the plug-in 5 Series boasts so much more than an efficient electric motor. Being a BMW, the 530e is as sharp and fun to drive as any model in the maker’s range, while the long wheelbase, advanced suspension system and peerless refinement make it a fantastically comfortable motorway car.

Inside, the Veganza leather alternative feels plush and the seats are very supportive, while the tech is among the most intuitive of any new car currently on sale – a feature that’s only bolstered by BMW’s excellent console-mounted clickwheel. Factor in fantastic practicality – this is a five-metre-plus PHEV executive car, after all – and the option of a Touring estate body, and there really are very few cars that manage to tick quite as many boxes.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Configure your perfect BMW 5 Series through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new BMW 5 Series from stock or top prices on used BMW 5 Series models...

Our choice

  • BMW 530e M Sport (£59,665)

There’s no base-spec Sport spec, as you might find elsewhere in the BMW range, so if you’re after a plug-in hybrid 5 Series then M Sport is the entry point. All cars are well equipped, with full online sat-nav, a Harman Kardon stereo, heated seats and adaptive LED lights, so we’d not bother spending the extra £3,000 on the M Sport Pro package, which brings larger 20-inch wheels, plus slightly different exterior and interior trim.

Commended

Audi A3 TFSIe

If you want the benefits of a long EV range and the safety net of an economical petrol engine, but don’t want or need the footprint of an executive saloon or estate car, then the Audi A3 TFSIe is an excellent choice. With the ability to cover up to 88 miles without using a drop of fuel, this premium-badged family hatchback is a force to be reckoned with.

Mercedes C 300 e

Mercedes has been fitting big batteries to its plug-in hybrids for longer than most manufacturers, and that experience shows with the fantastic C-Class PHEV. As with the award-winning 530e, it’s available as a saloon or an estate, while the 71-mile EV range will allow you to do both short and long journeys emission-free.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Great leasing deals on a BMW 5 Series and rivals

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

New BMW 5 SeriesFrom £645 ppm**
Audi A3

Audi A3

New Audi A3From £323 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C Class
Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq SUV is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2025
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2025 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Citroen C4 and Dacia Jogger commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2025 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Hyundai i10 and Leapmotor T03 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Citroen C3 and Renault 5 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal
BMW M5 Touring - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June
News
29 Jun 2025
Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019
Opinion - Kia EV9 GT

Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019

From poor electric car sales to crashes in F1, Mike Rutherford thinks its been a crazy few weeks in the automotive world
Opinion
29 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught
Skoda Epiq vRS exclusive image

New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught

Every future Skoda will get the go-faster treatment, with the brand also working on making cars sharper and more engaging
News
27 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content