Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e

Our choice

BMW 530e M Sport (£59,665)

There’s no base-spec Sport spec, as you might find elsewhere in the BMW range, so if you’re after a plug-in hybrid 5 Series then M Sport is the entry point. All cars are well equipped, with full online sat-nav, a Harman Kardon stereo, heated seats and adaptive LED lights, so we’d not bother spending the extra £3,000 on the M Sport Pro package, which brings larger 20-inch wheels, plus slightly different exterior and interior trim.

Commended

Audi A3 TFSIe

If you want the benefits of a long EV range and the safety net of an economical petrol engine, but don’t want or need the footprint of an executive saloon or estate car, then the Audi A3 TFSIe is an excellent choice. With the ability to cover up to 88 miles without using a drop of fuel, this premium-badged family hatchback is a force to be reckoned with.

Mercedes C 300 e

Mercedes has been fitting big batteries to its plug-in hybrids for longer than most manufacturers, and that experience shows with the fantastic C-Class PHEV. As with the award-winning 530e, it’s available as a saloon or an estate, while the 71-mile EV range will allow you to do both short and long journeys emission-free.

