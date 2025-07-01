Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the 2025 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW i4 and Mercedes C 300 e commended

By:Alex Ingram
1 Jul 2025
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3

If stats matter above all else – and if you’re choosing a company car, they’re likely to play a big part in your decision – then the Tesla Model 3 is a car to choose with your head. Taking all emotion out of the equation sees the Model 3 take the Mid-size Company Car category for the second year running, still leaving its closest rivals reeling from the series of mid-life changes that saw it take control of this category in 2024.

Pick almost any metric – whether it be performance, range or charging speeds – and the Model 3 comes out at the top of its class, or at least incredibly close to it. Tesla even sought to move some of these specs further away from its rivals; a subtly reprofiled nose improved aerodynamic efficiency, allowing the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant to cover a WLTP-certified 436 miles between charges. And those charges will be quick too, because the Model 3 can charge at up to 250kW, and Tesla’s Superchargers are still the UK's easiest and most effective charging network.

However, it’s some of the more subjective changes that explain just why we rate this facelifted model so highly. Thanks to a focus on refinement, the inclusion of uprated suspension bushings, extra soundproofing and even acoustic glass make this updated car significantly quieter than early Model 3s – and as a result, even better on the sort of motorway journeys that many of these cars will spend much of their time doing.

Finally, thanks to competitive list prices, Benefit-in-Kind tax figures are very cheap, too, so running costs are cheap all round. Stack all those figures up, and it makes for a very compelling proposition.

Configure your perfect Tesla Model 3 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on used Tesla Model 3 models...

Our choice

For company car drivers, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model is the one to have. There are more potent models higher up the range, but its performance is still excellent, while the official 436-mile range means that it’ll go further on a single charge than any other Model 3, too.

Commended

BMW i4

Company car buyers could do much worse than choose our first commended option in this category. In some ways, the BMW i4 even has our overall winner beaten; it’s better to drive with superior ride and handling, and it feels like a more expensive product. If badge appeal matters more than pure numbers, then the i4 is still well worth a look.

Mercedes C 300 e

For those hunting competitive BiK costs without making the step to a full electric car, the Mercedes C 300 e is a company car driver’s dream. A 71-mile electric-only range combines with the practicality of a 2.0-litre petrol engine to allow rapid refuelling on longer trips. All of this comes in one of the most convincing Mercedes models currently on sale; its quality, refinement and comfort all impress.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content