Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is the 2025 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW i4 and Mercedes C 300 e commended
If stats matter above all else – and if you’re choosing a company car, they’re likely to play a big part in your decision – then the Tesla Model 3 is a car to choose with your head. Taking all emotion out of the equation sees the Model 3 take the Mid-size Company Car category for the second year running, still leaving its closest rivals reeling from the series of mid-life changes that saw it take control of this category in 2024.
Pick almost any metric – whether it be performance, range or charging speeds – and the Model 3 comes out at the top of its class, or at least incredibly close to it. Tesla even sought to move some of these specs further away from its rivals; a subtly reprofiled nose improved aerodynamic efficiency, allowing the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant to cover a WLTP-certified 436 miles between charges. And those charges will be quick too, because the Model 3 can charge at up to 250kW, and Tesla’s Superchargers are still the UK's easiest and most effective charging network.
However, it’s some of the more subjective changes that explain just why we rate this facelifted model so highly. Thanks to a focus on refinement, the inclusion of uprated suspension bushings, extra soundproofing and even acoustic glass make this updated car significantly quieter than early Model 3s – and as a result, even better on the sort of motorway journeys that many of these cars will spend much of their time doing.
Finally, thanks to competitive list prices, Benefit-in-Kind tax figures are very cheap, too, so running costs are cheap all round. Stack all those figures up, and it makes for a very compelling proposition.
Configure your perfect Tesla Model 3 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on used Tesla Model 3 models...
Our choice
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (£44,990)
For company car drivers, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model is the one to have. There are more potent models higher up the range, but its performance is still excellent, while the official 436-mile range means that it’ll go further on a single charge than any other Model 3, too.
Commended
BMW i4
Company car buyers could do much worse than choose our first commended option in this category. In some ways, the BMW i4 even has our overall winner beaten; it’s better to drive with superior ride and handling, and it feels like a more expensive product. If badge appeal matters more than pure numbers, then the i4 is still well worth a look.
Mercedes C 300 e
For those hunting competitive BiK costs without making the step to a full electric car, the Mercedes C 300 e is a company car driver’s dream. A 71-mile electric-only range combines with the practicality of a 2.0-litre petrol engine to allow rapid refuelling on longer trips. All of this comes in one of the most convincing Mercedes models currently on sale; its quality, refinement and comfort all impress.
