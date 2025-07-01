Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3

Finally, thanks to competitive list prices, Benefit-in-Kind tax figures are very cheap, too, so running costs are cheap all round. Stack all those figures up, and it makes for a very compelling proposition.

Our choice

Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (£44,990)

For company car drivers, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model is the one to have. There are more potent models higher up the range, but its performance is still excellent, while the official 436-mile range means that it’ll go further on a single charge than any other Model 3, too.

Commended

BMW i4

Company car buyers could do much worse than choose our first commended option in this category. In some ways, the BMW i4 even has our overall winner beaten; it’s better to drive with superior ride and handling, and it feels like a more expensive product. If badge appeal matters more than pure numbers, then the i4 is still well worth a look.

Mercedes C 300 e

For those hunting competitive BiK costs without making the step to a full electric car, the Mercedes C 300 e is a company car driver’s dream. A 71-mile electric-only range combines with the practicality of a 2.0-litre petrol engine to allow rapid refuelling on longer trips. All of this comes in one of the most convincing Mercedes models currently on sale; its quality, refinement and comfort all impress.

