Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3

The BMW X3 is the Auto Express 2025 Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year with the Lexus NX and Porsche Macan Electric commended

By:Alex Ingram
1 Jul 2025
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3

The fourth-generation BMW X3 had an awful lot to live up to at its launch. Its predecessor was a car that consistently performed strongly from the bottom to the top of its range, and it had the talent to see off pretty much any premium SUV challenger that crossed its path.

But as you’ll have guessed by the top spot it’s just received in this year’s New Car Awards, the current X3 not only matches its predecessor, but has also moved the game on in a few key areas.

It’s under the bonnet where BMW now clearly leads the class, pretty much across the board. Petrol models have been boosted by an excellent new mild-hybrid set-up, whose 17bhp motor seamlessly shifts this striking SUV away from a standstill – it’s now almost as smooth as an EV to drive around town.

Yet for real EV range, there’s a superb new plug-in hybrid. Once again, its the electrical side that has turned the old xDrive30e from an also-ran into a  PHEV class leader. The big 181bhp motor – 74bhp up on its predecessor – combined with a 54-mile EV range means that most drivers will rarely need to call the 2.0-litre petrol engine into action.

For those in more of a hurry, there’s the excellent M50 xDrive – a 392bhp high-power SUV that blends refinement with superb performance. And those are qualities, to varying extents, that help every X3 model stand out from the crowd. Coupled with class-leading tech, superb interior and boot space, keen handling and a composed ride, they make finding flaws a very tricky business, which is why there’s no more deserving winner of our Mid-size Premium SUV prize.

Configure your perfect BMW X3 through our Find A Car service now.

Our choice

  • BMW X3 xDrive 30e M Sport (£60,140)

The 30e’s mix of petrol and electric power offers the sort of performance that buyers demand in this class, yet its electric range of up to 54 miles and low official 69g/km CO2 figures make it a great choice as a company car for those who still want the flexibility of an internal-combustion engine.

Commended

Lexus NX

Our serial winner of the Mid-Size Premium SUV prize has finally been knocked off the top spot in 2025. The Lexus NX’s blend of smooth and frugal hybrid power – both in full-hybrid and PHEV forms – along with its sumptuous cabin finish, space and refinement, means that it still ranks among the best examples of the breed.

Porsche Macan Electric

The Porsche Macan has turned electric in its all-new iteration, yet it maintains so many of the qualities that helped us to love its petrol predecessor. Flawless cabin quality, strong performance from its powertrains and a capable ride and handling balance all help it stand out among its fellow SUVs.   

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content