Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3

For those in more of a hurry, there’s the excellent M50 xDrive – a 392bhp high-power SUV that blends refinement with superb performance. And those are qualities, to varying extents, that help every X3 model stand out from the crowd. Coupled with class-leading tech, superb interior and boot space, keen handling and a composed ride, they make finding flaws a very tricky business, which is why there’s no more deserving winner of our Mid-size Premium SUV prize.

Our choice

BMW X3 xDrive 30e M Sport (£60,140)

The 30e’s mix of petrol and electric power offers the sort of performance that buyers demand in this class, yet its electric range of up to 54 miles and low official 69g/km CO2 figures make it a great choice as a company car for those who still want the flexibility of an internal-combustion engine.

Commended

Lexus NX

Our serial winner of the Mid-Size Premium SUV prize has finally been knocked off the top spot in 2025. The Lexus NX’s blend of smooth and frugal hybrid power – both in full-hybrid and PHEV forms – along with its sumptuous cabin finish, space and refinement, means that it still ranks among the best examples of the breed.

Porsche Macan Electric

The Porsche Macan has turned electric in its all-new iteration, yet it maintains so many of the qualities that helped us to love its petrol predecessor. Flawless cabin quality, strong performance from its powertrains and a capable ride and handling balance all help it stand out among its fellow SUVs.

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

