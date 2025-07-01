Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3
The BMW X3 is the Auto Express 2025 Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year with the Lexus NX and Porsche Macan Electric commended
The fourth-generation BMW X3 had an awful lot to live up to at its launch. Its predecessor was a car that consistently performed strongly from the bottom to the top of its range, and it had the talent to see off pretty much any premium SUV challenger that crossed its path.
But as you’ll have guessed by the top spot it’s just received in this year’s New Car Awards, the current X3 not only matches its predecessor, but has also moved the game on in a few key areas.
It’s under the bonnet where BMW now clearly leads the class, pretty much across the board. Petrol models have been boosted by an excellent new mild-hybrid set-up, whose 17bhp motor seamlessly shifts this striking SUV away from a standstill – it’s now almost as smooth as an EV to drive around town.
Yet for real EV range, there’s a superb new plug-in hybrid. Once again, its the electrical side that has turned the old xDrive30e from an also-ran into a PHEV class leader. The big 181bhp motor – 74bhp up on its predecessor – combined with a 54-mile EV range means that most drivers will rarely need to call the 2.0-litre petrol engine into action.
For those in more of a hurry, there’s the excellent M50 xDrive – a 392bhp high-power SUV that blends refinement with superb performance. And those are qualities, to varying extents, that help every X3 model stand out from the crowd. Coupled with class-leading tech, superb interior and boot space, keen handling and a composed ride, they make finding flaws a very tricky business, which is why there’s no more deserving winner of our Mid-size Premium SUV prize.
Our choice
- BMW X3 xDrive 30e M Sport (£60,140)
The 30e’s mix of petrol and electric power offers the sort of performance that buyers demand in this class, yet its electric range of up to 54 miles and low official 69g/km CO2 figures make it a great choice as a company car for those who still want the flexibility of an internal-combustion engine.
Commended
Lexus NX
Our serial winner of the Mid-Size Premium SUV prize has finally been knocked off the top spot in 2025. The Lexus NX’s blend of smooth and frugal hybrid power – both in full-hybrid and PHEV forms – along with its sumptuous cabin finish, space and refinement, means that it still ranks among the best examples of the breed.
Porsche Macan Electric
The Porsche Macan has turned electric in its all-new iteration, yet it maintains so many of the qualities that helped us to love its petrol predecessor. Flawless cabin quality, strong performance from its powertrains and a capable ride and handling balance all help it stand out among its fellow SUVs.
