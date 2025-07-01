City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

All models benefit from an eight-inch touchscreen and a digital driver’s display, while cruise control, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are standard, too. Here’s a car that could be the perfect downsizing candidate without any drawbacks.

Our choice

Kia Picanto 1.2 Shadow (£17,045)

The larger 1.2-litre petrol engine gives the Kia Picanto greater flexibility than the 1.0-litre unit, which is why we’d pair it with the well equipped Shadow trim. It comes with the sort of equipment that would have been exclusive to luxury cars only a few years ago; LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, a heated steering wheel and a digital driver’s display are all fitted as standard.

Commended

Hyundai i10

Last year’s city-car winner has narrowly been overthrown by its funky Korean stablemate for 2025, but there’s still a huge amount to love about this down-to-earth entry point to Hyundai’s talented line-up. It’s slightly more pricey than the Kia, but otherwise it’s just as easy yet grown up to drive.

Leapmotor T03

There are few places where electric cars make more sense than in cities. With the tech growing more affordable, there are some intriguing EV slickers hitting the market, and the Leapmotor T03 is our favourite. The brand’s first pint-sized EV impresses with its space, refinement and standard kit for just £15,595.

