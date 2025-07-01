Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Convertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 is the 2025 Auto Express Convertible of the Year, with the MINI Convertible and Morgan Supersport commended

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Jul 2025
Convertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5

A one-tonne roadster with rear-wheel drive and a rev-happy, naturally aspirated engine with zero electrical assistance sounds like the stuff of yesteryear. And for many manufacturers that’s sadly the case – but not for Mazda. The MX-5 has truly earned its legendary status in the automotive industry over the decades, and the current iteration might just be the best of the lot. The ‘ND’-generation Mazda MX-5 is 10 years old now, but its formula is as refreshing as ever, with some notable upgrades in late 2024 only helping its case.

The 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder with the six-speed manual got a new limited-slip differential, strut brace and revised dampers, while all models received a recalibrated steering rack to improve feel. These changes really added some polish to what was already our favourite cabrio last year, so a repeat win in 2025 isn't too much of a surprise.

The MX-5 roadster is also better to live with than ever before. The recent round of updates saw a new 8.8-inch touchscreen replace the old seven-inch unit; it runs the manufacturer's latest infotainment software, alongside an upgraded instrument panel. There are more USB-C ports, a frameless rear-view mirror, and in Homura spec you’ll find a set of rather snazzy Recaro sports seats. Factor in the MX-5’s excellent fuel efficiency as a result of its low weight (almost 50mpg is not unheard of) and the little Japanese sports car makes a compelling case for itself.

Our choice

  • Mazda  MX-5 Homura (£35,155)

You can’t really go wrong with any MX-5 trim level – whether you choose the basic Prime-Line with its 132bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder, or the Homura and its uprated 181bhp 2.0-litre plus various chassis upgrades. If you can make the rather long £7,000 stretch to the latter, then you’ll be rewarded with possibly the best MX-5 ever.

Commended

MINI Convertible

The MINI Convertible entered a new generation in 2024 and it’s as good as ever. We tried it in Cooper S form and found it truly wonderful to drive, with the characterful  201bhp four-cylinder turbo engine providing more than enough grunt, with the classic MINI handling shining through. The superb interior quality, kit list and practicality (compared with other small cabrios) makes it a worthy commendation.

Morgan Supersport

A new Morgan doesn’t come around very often, so there was pressure on the Supersport to deliver. There was no need to worry, though, because it’s exquisite. It’s much easier to live with than the old Plus Six, feels better built, and still gives you that traditional Morgan drive, combined with the performance and dynamics to keep more modern-looking rivals in check.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

