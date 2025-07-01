Convertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5

Configure your perfect Mazda MX-5 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Mazda MX-5 from stock or top prices on used Mazda MX-5 models...

Our choice

Mazda MX-5 Homura (£35,155)

You can’t really go wrong with any MX-5 trim level – whether you choose the basic Prime-Line with its 132bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder, or the Homura and its uprated 181bhp 2.0-litre plus various chassis upgrades. If you can make the rather long £7,000 stretch to the latter, then you’ll be rewarded with possibly the best MX-5 ever.

Commended

MINI Convertible

The MINI Convertible entered a new generation in 2024 and it’s as good as ever. We tried it in Cooper S form and found it truly wonderful to drive, with the characterful 201bhp four-cylinder turbo engine providing more than enough grunt, with the classic MINI handling shining through. The superb interior quality, kit list and practicality (compared with other small cabrios) makes it a worthy commendation.

Morgan Supersport

A new Morgan doesn’t come around very often, so there was pressure on the Supersport to deliver. There was no need to worry, though, because it’s exquisite. It’s much easier to live with than the old Plus Six, feels better built, and still gives you that traditional Morgan drive, combined with the performance and dynamics to keep more modern-looking rivals in check.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

