Convertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
The Mazda MX-5 is the 2025 Auto Express Convertible of the Year, with the MINI Convertible and Morgan Supersport commended
A one-tonne roadster with rear-wheel drive and a rev-happy, naturally aspirated engine with zero electrical assistance sounds like the stuff of yesteryear. And for many manufacturers that’s sadly the case – but not for Mazda. The MX-5 has truly earned its legendary status in the automotive industry over the decades, and the current iteration might just be the best of the lot. The ‘ND’-generation Mazda MX-5 is 10 years old now, but its formula is as refreshing as ever, with some notable upgrades in late 2024 only helping its case.
The 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder with the six-speed manual got a new limited-slip differential, strut brace and revised dampers, while all models received a recalibrated steering rack to improve feel. These changes really added some polish to what was already our favourite cabrio last year, so a repeat win in 2025 isn't too much of a surprise.
The MX-5 roadster is also better to live with than ever before. The recent round of updates saw a new 8.8-inch touchscreen replace the old seven-inch unit; it runs the manufacturer's latest infotainment software, alongside an upgraded instrument panel. There are more USB-C ports, a frameless rear-view mirror, and in Homura spec you’ll find a set of rather snazzy Recaro sports seats. Factor in the MX-5’s excellent fuel efficiency as a result of its low weight (almost 50mpg is not unheard of) and the little Japanese sports car makes a compelling case for itself.
Configure your perfect Mazda MX-5 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Mazda MX-5 from stock or top prices on used Mazda MX-5 models...
Our choice
- Mazda MX-5 Homura (£35,155)
You can’t really go wrong with any MX-5 trim level – whether you choose the basic Prime-Line with its 132bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder, or the Homura and its uprated 181bhp 2.0-litre plus various chassis upgrades. If you can make the rather long £7,000 stretch to the latter, then you’ll be rewarded with possibly the best MX-5 ever.
Commended
MINI Convertible
The MINI Convertible entered a new generation in 2024 and it’s as good as ever. We tried it in Cooper S form and found it truly wonderful to drive, with the characterful 201bhp four-cylinder turbo engine providing more than enough grunt, with the classic MINI handling shining through. The superb interior quality, kit list and practicality (compared with other small cabrios) makes it a worthy commendation.
Morgan Supersport
A new Morgan doesn’t come around very often, so there was pressure on the Supersport to deliver. There was no need to worry, though, because it’s exquisite. It’s much easier to live with than the old Plus Six, feels better built, and still gives you that traditional Morgan drive, combined with the performance and dynamics to keep more modern-looking rivals in check.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2025: the winners
Subscribe to Auto Express magazine
For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.
You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.
- Visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express
- Download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio
- Buy single issues of Auto Express
Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel
- Follow us on Twitter
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on TikTok
Great leasing deals on a Mazda MX-5 and rivals
Mazda Mx-5
Porsche Boxster
BMW Z4
Find a car with the experts