The Skoda Elroq is a great all-round EV and a worthy Car of the Year winner

Our annual celebration of the best new cars is one of our favourite times of the year. Once the ridiculous amount of hard work has been completed, the issue is off to press and everything uploaded to our website, that is…!

Every year we seem to say the competition is hotter than ever, but that’s only because it’s true. In the final reckoning, there were five cars that could easily have claimed the ultimate accolade of 2025 Auto Express Car of the Year.

Whatever you need your vehicle to do, we’ve exhaustively tested every model out there to put together a three-car shortlist for each category – so if you don’t agree with our winner, there are a couple of other excellent options.

Our winners are – in the opinion of our test team, which has decades of experience behind it – the best in their class. But we know that in any given sector of the market, buyers have very different requirements around brand, pricing and appeal of different models. So you won’t always agree with our king of the castle.

But every one of the cars across our New Car Awards extravaganza is bloomin’ brilliant. From city cars to supercars, we love them all, and the conversations about the winners were always enthusiastic and animated, no matter what sort of model we were discussing.