Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq SUV is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2025

By:Alex Ingram
1 Jul 2025
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

It’s always tough to choose an overall winner for our Car of the Year prize, but 2025 caused longer debates among the Auto Express judging team than most. There were several stars we could have chosen this year; a pair of deeply desirable Renaults in the form of the retro Renault 4 and Renault 5, plus the cheerful and keenly priced Fiat Grande Panda, were all strongly in the running during our deliberations.

In the end, however, we chose the car which, try as we might, we struggled to find any obvious faults with – and that all-round strength sealed its position: the Auto Express New Car of the Year winner for 2025 is the Skoda Elroq.

Skoda has regularly bagged various category wins at our annual awards, but this is the first time that the Czech brand has scooped the overall award since the Octavia took the prize in 2020. And if the Octavia has long been the car that has played more strongly to the brand’s virtues than any other model in its line-up, the Elroq has now inherited the baton from its rangemate for the all-electric age.

Everything we’ve come to expect and love from a Skoda is right here, with value for money at the forefront of everything it does. This is an electric car that starts from not much over £30,000, yet feels like a car that’s sized a class above most alternatives at that price point. Step up the trim levels and models with more range become available; as many as 355 miles (WLTP) are on offer, but still at competitive prices.

Yet without genuine ability elsewhere, value for money isn’t enough. The good news for the Elroq is that there’s loads more to recommend. The cabin is both beautifully finished and incredibly spacious, making it an ideal family car, and everyone aboard will approve of its comfort, refinement and safety, too. Skoda’s in-car tech is better than ever, while equipment levels are generous throughout. Then there are the powertrains, which offer plenty of smoothness and performance – there’s even a hot vRS option, too.

If Skoda wanted a model to showcase what its brand is all about, the Elroq shouts those qualities louder than any other. It’s as close to faultless as a family car can be, and that’s why it’s a deserving winner of our 2025 Car of the Year Award.

“Winning Car of the Year means a lot to all of us at Skoda. I’m grateful for this recognition of the hard work, creativity, and care that goes into building a car we’re truly proud of. We set out to create a car that people would love to drive on their daily explorations. To see it connect with drivers and experts alike is incredibly rewarding." - Klaus Zellmer, Skoda CEO.

Configure your perfect Skoda Elroq through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Skoda Elroq from stock or top prices on used Skoda Elroq models...

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

