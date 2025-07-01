Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

It’s always tough to choose an overall winner for our Car of the Year prize, but 2025 caused longer debates among the Auto Express judging team than most. There were several stars we could have chosen this year; a pair of deeply desirable Renaults in the form of the retro Renault 4 and Renault 5, plus the cheerful and keenly priced Fiat Grande Panda, were all strongly in the running during our deliberations.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the end, however, we chose the car which, try as we might, we struggled to find any obvious faults with – and that all-round strength sealed its position: the Auto Express New Car of the Year winner for 2025 is the Skoda Elroq.

Skoda has regularly bagged various category wins at our annual awards, but this is the first time that the Czech brand has scooped the overall award since the Octavia took the prize in 2020. And if the Octavia has long been the car that has played more strongly to the brand’s virtues than any other model in its line-up, the Elroq has now inherited the baton from its rangemate for the all-electric age.

Everything we’ve come to expect and love from a Skoda is right here, with value for money at the forefront of everything it does. This is an electric car that starts from not much over £30,000, yet feels like a car that’s sized a class above most alternatives at that price point. Step up the trim levels and models with more range become available; as many as 355 miles (WLTP) are on offer, but still at competitive prices.