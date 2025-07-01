Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3

Kia has hit a hot streak with its electric cars. The flagship EV9 won our Large Company Car title in 2024 and its striking design has now shrunk down to VW Golf-size to create the EV3. The result is another winner, thanks to its mix of long-range electric efficiency, thoughtful practicality and good running costs.

The base 58kWh model (£33,005) can do 270 miles, but spend £3k more for the 81kWh battery and you’ll add 100 miles. It also gets 127.5kW DC charging for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 30 minutes. We’ve averaged 3.3mi/ kWh in winter and 4.6 mi/ kWh in warm weather.

Kia’s EV is easy to drive, with great visibility, nicely weighted steering and snappy throttle responses. It also has a broad spread of braking modes, to harvest energy. Motorway noise could be better, though.

Inside, the EV3 packs decent tech even at entry level: dual 12.3-inch displays, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, nav, plus front and rear parking sensors are standard. Boot space is best-in-class and the car’s width gives an airy feel with lots of shoulder room, even if the back seats are better for kids than adults.

Running costs are critical for company cars, and like all EVs, the EV3 qualifies for Benefit-in-Kind tax at just three per cent of the car’s value. It depreciates as well as its VW and Cupra rivals and is covered by Kia’s seven-year warranty. It all adds up to another winning Kia.