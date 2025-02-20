New Kia EV3 GT prepares for launch with prototype leaving little to the imagination

Despite the Kia EV3 being on sale only a matter of months, it seems a hotter GT version is nearing production – with our spy photographers catching a disguised car parked near a winter test facility in Northern Sweden.

We’ve known for a while that Kia is planning GT versions of all its EV-badged models, but this is the first time we’ve seen the EV3 GT out in the open. The small SUV will follow in the footsteps of the EV6 GT and EV9 GT – the latter of which was revealed at the LA Auto Show in November.

Heavy cladding obscures most of the flagship GT’s aesthetic, but thanks to the fact the car was caught unattended in a snowy car park, our snappers managed to get up close with some of the key details.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Most obvious are the acid green brake calipers – as seen on other GT models – hidden behind a set of Hyundai Ioniq 6-branded alloy wheels. These, predictably, will be swapped out for a more conventional Kia design in time for production.

The other giveaway design detail is inside the car, where we can see a set of GT-embossed headrests and contrasting green stitching. These look to closely mirror those found on the EV9 GT; the go-faster EV6 gets integrated headrests, which come as part of body-hugging bucket seats.