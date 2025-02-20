New Kia EV3 GT prepares for launch with prototype leaving little to the imagination
We’ve caught the hottest EV3 out on test, with green brake calipers and GT-embossed headrests
Despite the Kia EV3 being on sale only a matter of months, it seems a hotter GT version is nearing production – with our spy photographers catching a disguised car parked near a winter test facility in Northern Sweden.
We’ve known for a while that Kia is planning GT versions of all its EV-badged models, but this is the first time we’ve seen the EV3 GT out in the open. The small SUV will follow in the footsteps of the EV6 GT and EV9 GT – the latter of which was revealed at the LA Auto Show in November.
Heavy cladding obscures most of the flagship GT’s aesthetic, but thanks to the fact the car was caught unattended in a snowy car park, our snappers managed to get up close with some of the key details.
Most obvious are the acid green brake calipers – as seen on other GT models – hidden behind a set of Hyundai Ioniq 6-branded alloy wheels. These, predictably, will be swapped out for a more conventional Kia design in time for production.
The other giveaway design detail is inside the car, where we can see a set of GT-embossed headrests and contrasting green stitching. These look to closely mirror those found on the EV9 GT; the go-faster EV6 gets integrated headrests, which come as part of body-hugging bucket seats.
It’s likely that the EV3 GT will get a more aggressive body kit, with chiseled bumpers and side skirts, plus bigger 19-inch wheels. The ride height will be lowered slightly, too, but not enough to detract from the car’s all-important SUV stance.
It’s not clear at this stage what powertrain the EV3 GT will use, but it’s almost certain that Kia will choose to add a motor to the rear axle for all-wheel drive. As it stands, the standard EV3 is front-wheel-drive only; an extra motor would not only bump power north of 300bhp, but improve traction for added performance. Expect the 0-62mph sprint to take less than six seconds.
Range will probably take a hit, though sticking with the biggest 81.4kWh battery should allow the quickest EV3 to cover 300 miles or more, with 135kW charging enabling a 10-80 per cent top-up in around half an hour.
Given how early we’ve caught the EV3 GT in its development cycle, a production model is probably still at least 12 months away. A current, top-spec EV3 costs around £44k, while the GT will comfortably breach £50k, possibly more.
