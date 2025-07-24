Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal Alert! Kia EV3 and EV4 Air get £3,750 off in EV grant match-up

Kia has jumped the gun on the Electric Car Grant with its own £3,750 discount on base space EV3 and EV4 models.

By:Paul Barker
24 Jul 2025
Kia EV3 - front cornering
  • £3,750 off the EV3 Air and EV4 Air
  • Available now
  • No other Kias would get the official EV grant

Kia is the latest manufacturer to react to the uncertainty around the introduction of the government’s Electric Car Grant, increasing the deposit contribution on its entry EV3 and EV4 Air models to £3,750 during the third quarter of this year.

The move comes amid confusion over which vehicles will be eligible for the grant, with several manufacturers reporting customers pausing or canceling orders while they wait to see which vehicles will qualify for the £3,750 or £1,500 levels of discount. Clarity is unlikely before mid-August, so the manufacturer is one of a number to respond. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Others including Alfa Romeo, GWM, Leapmotor and MG have also either cut prices directly or, as Kia has done, put temporary offers in place. As brands continue to react, you can find the latest top deals on electric cars through the Auto Express marketplace and our parent company Carwow has a live EV deals page tracking the latest offers.

The base specification Air versions of both the EV3 and EV4 will be the only Kia models eligible for the Electric Car Grant, if the cars meet the environmental criteria set out by the Government. That’s why the pair are being offered with the £3,750 deposit contribution during July, August and September. 

The EV3 Air comes with 270 miles of range from its 58kWh battery, and will cost £29,255 rather than the previous £33,005, while the EV4 Air with the same battery and a 273-mile range drops from £34,495 to £30,945.

Kia EV4 - front

HIgher-spec GT-Line and GT-Line S models aren’t included, and neither are the larger EV6 and EV9 models and the Niro EV, none of which would be eligible for the grant, which has a £37,000 list price cut-off.

See our new Kia deals

Did you know you can also sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
24 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: This cheap BMW iX1 is perfect for high-mileage drivers
BMW iX1 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: This cheap BMW iX1 is perfect for high-mileage drivers

BMW’s smallest electric SUV packs a big punch, and it’s our Deal of the Day for July 23
News
23 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: an award-winning Volvo EX30 for just £286 a month
Volvo EX30 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: an award-winning Volvo EX30 for just £286 a month

The Volvo EX30 is an excellent all-round EV, and it’s our Deal of the Day for July 22
News
22 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: roomy Renault Symbioz SUV dips under £190 per month
Renault Symbioz - front action

Car Deal of the Day: roomy Renault Symbioz SUV dips under £190 per month

The Renault Symbioz offers a lot of value for family buyers and is our Deal of the Day for July 21
News
21 Jul 2025

Most Popular

MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant
MG4 - rear

MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant

In order to boost sales, MG is announcing its own a £1,500 grant for some of its EVs
News
21 Jul 2025
Roll over diesel: EVs are now doing the big mileage in the UK
Tesla Model Y - front cornering

Roll over diesel: EVs are now doing the big mileage in the UK

The average UK electric car now covers more than 10,000 miles per year, a similar amount to the average diesel.
News
21 Jul 2025
Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag
Dacia £15k EV design render

Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag

Dacia's new model will be developed in double-quick time, and it'll be built in Europe to avoid China tariffs
News
24 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content