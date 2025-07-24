£3,750 off the EV3 Air and EV4 Air

Available now

No other Kias would get the official EV grant

Kia is the latest manufacturer to react to the uncertainty around the introduction of the government’s Electric Car Grant, increasing the deposit contribution on its entry EV3 and EV4 Air models to £3,750 during the third quarter of this year.

The move comes amid confusion over which vehicles will be eligible for the grant, with several manufacturers reporting customers pausing or canceling orders while they wait to see which vehicles will qualify for the £3,750 or £1,500 levels of discount. Clarity is unlikely before mid-August, so the manufacturer is one of a number to respond.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Others including Alfa Romeo, GWM, Leapmotor and MG have also either cut prices directly or, as Kia has done, put temporary offers in place. As brands continue to react, you can find the latest top deals on electric cars through the Auto Express marketplace and our parent company Carwow has a live EV deals page tracking the latest offers.

The base specification Air versions of both the EV3 and EV4 will be the only Kia models eligible for the Electric Car Grant, if the cars meet the environmental criteria set out by the Government. That’s why the pair are being offered with the £3,750 deposit contribution during July, August and September.

The EV3 Air comes with 270 miles of range from its 58kWh battery, and will cost £29,255 rather than the previous £33,005, while the EV4 Air with the same battery and a 273-mile range drops from £34,495 to £30,945.

HIgher-spec GT-Line and GT-Line S models aren’t included, and neither are the larger EV6 and EV9 models and the Niro EV, none of which would be eligible for the grant, which has a £37,000 list price cut-off.

See our new Kia deals

Did you know you can also sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...