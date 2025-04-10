Car Deal of the Day: This cheap BMW iX1 is perfect for high-mileage drivers

Sporty handling; desirable M Sport trim

12,000 miles a year; 287-mile range

Just £433.71 a month

The BMW iX1 might be the smallest electric SUV the German brand makes, but it packs a big punch. That's because it's a true all-rounder – practical, good to drive and efficient, plus it has that same mystical kerb appeal larger BMWs have in spades.

Despite this strong list of attributes, the iX1 isn't as expensive as you might think, judging by today's offer.

This deal, from Lease Car UK, is perfect for high-mileage drivers because it offers a whopping 12,000-miles-a-year allowance for just £433.71 a month. It's a four-year deal that requires £5,552.52 as an initial payment – that's not bad for an agreement like this with such a high mileage limit.

You'll be taking the keys to the eDrive 20 model, so that means one motor powering the front wheels. With 204bhp, performance is brisk, while that single motor brings a WLTP range of 287 miles.

In our testing we've found 245 miles to be realistic in everyday driving, which is pretty impressive, while a 130kW maximum DC charging rate means a 10-to-80-per-cent charge takes around 30 minutes.

This deal gets you an iX1 in desirable M Sport trim. Along with a racy bodykit, this model gives you bi-colour alloy wheels, aluminium trim on the interior, an M Sport steering wheel, and adaptive suspension to give a sportier drive. That's on top of the standard car's excellent curved display that has sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The iX1 gives a sportier drive than its rivals, but remains plush and cosseting just like you'd expect from a BMW. It's also roomy despite its compact size, with plenty of rear-seat space and a good 490-litre boot.

