Car Deal of the Day: This cheap BMW iX1 is perfect for high-mileage drivers

BMW’s smallest electric SUV packs a big punch, and it’s our Deal of the Day for July 23

By:George Armitage
23 Jul 2025
BMW iX1 - front corner
  • Sporty handling; desirable M Sport trim
  • 12,000 miles a year; 287-mile range
  • Just £433.71 a month 

The BMW iX1 might be the smallest electric SUV the German brand makes, but it packs a big punch. That's because it's a true all-rounder – practical, good to drive and efficient, plus it has that same mystical kerb appeal larger BMWs have in spades.

Despite this strong list of attributes, the iX1 isn't as expensive as you might think, judging by today's offer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, from Lease Car UK, is perfect for high-mileage drivers because it offers a whopping 12,000-miles-a-year allowance for just £433.71 a month. It's a four-year deal that requires £5,552.52 as an initial payment – that's not bad for an agreement like this with such a high mileage limit.

You'll be taking the keys to the eDrive 20 model, so that means one motor powering the front wheels. With 204bhp, performance is brisk, while that single motor brings a WLTP range of 287 miles. 

In our testing we've found 245 miles to be realistic in everyday driving, which is pretty impressive, while a 130kW maximum DC charging rate means a 10-to-80-per-cent charge takes around 30 minutes.

This deal gets you an iX1 in desirable M Sport trim. Along with a racy bodykit, this model gives you bi-colour alloy wheels, aluminium trim on the interior, an M Sport steering wheel, and adaptive suspension to give a sportier drive. That's on top of the standard car's excellent curved display that has sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

The iX1 gives a sportier drive than its rivals, but remains plush and cosseting just like you'd expect from a BMW. It's also roomy despite its compact size, with plenty of rear-seat space and a good 490-litre boot.      

BMW iX1 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW iX1 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW iX1 page.

Deals on BMW iX1 rivals

Volvo Ex40

Volvo Ex40

New in-stock Volvo Ex40Cash £44,760Avg. savings £2,062
New Volvo Ex40

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £36,235Avg. savings £3,341
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the BMW iX1 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

