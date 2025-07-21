Comfortable to drive; hybrid power

Spacious interior; well equipped

Just £188.50 a month

Almost overnight, Renault has gone from having hardly any SUVs in its line-up to offering one of broadest range of high-riders in the business. The Renault Symbioz is the newest of the lot and offers pretty much everything a family buyer could want.

One of those requirements is value for money. This mid-size SUV is one of the cheapest of the lot right now, even undercutting such family favourites as the Nissan Qashqai.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the Symbioz for just £188.50 a month, giving you a lot of bang for your buck.

It's a two-year deal that requires a £2,611.94 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. Nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 a year only costs £14.46 extra a month.

This deal gets you a Symbioz in Techno trim. It may be the entry-level model, but it's packed with equipment. The standard list of features includes 18-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.4-inch touchscreen with an excellent Google operating system.

Powering this Symbioz is a full-hybrid system, comprising a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 1.2kWh battery. It blends performance and frugality very well, giving a smooth and refined driving experience, plus wallet-pleasing fuel economy of more than 61mpg.

The Symbioz isn't a thrilling car to drive, but nor should it be. It offers the type of driving experience that's perfectly in-step with its customers' needs: safe, composed and comfortable driving manners.

The interior is a nice place to be, too. It's nicely trimmed and well put together, and it's pretty practical. The rear bench slides forwards, opening up more space in the boot – an impressive 624 litres to be precise.

