Car Deal of the Day: grab a quirky Genesis GV60 for £330 a month

The lovable and high-tech Genesis GV60 feels like a steal at just £330pm

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 Jul 2025
Genesis GV60 - front panning
  • Top notch 800V platform means ultra-fast charging
  • Quirky design and interior
  • Platform shared with brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6

It’s not an easy job to give EVs some personality, but the lovable Genesis GV60 succeeds where so many others fail. If this quirky little number tickles your fancy, you can now grab one for as little as £330 per month through the Auto Express Find a Car service. Based on the ‘Premium Comfort’ specification, there’s a lot of car on offer for the money here. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The deal is over a 36-month term and requires a £4,276 initial payment (including the brokers fee), after which you’ll just need to cover the £330.78 monthly fee with a 6,000-mile annual limit. 

For this, you’ll get a very well equipped GV60 model with a single electric motor producing 228bhp. This is powered from a 77.4kWh battery pack running on a cutting-edge 800V electrical system that’ll be able to charge the battery from 10-80 per cent in around 18 minutes at ultra-high speed DC fast chargers. Range is pretty good, at 321 miles, and the car will get from 0 to 62mph in just under 8 seconds. 

However, the real reason you’d look at a Genesis over its key rivals is its quirky style and functional interior. The GV60 is very clearly a Genesis, the twin-strake headlights and diamond pattern grille instantly link it to its more conservatively-styled range mates, but then it goes a bit kooky around the rear. 

With a short and squat tail, plus a zig-zag piece of chrome up the sides, the GV60 is one of the more eccentric looking electric cars on the market. 

Genesis GV60 - dashboard from side

Most of the tech inside is drawn from other Genesis models, which is no bad thing. The dual-screen layout is functional, easy to use and has plenty of toys inside to keep even the most digitally savvy owners happy. Space is also great, with plenty of room up front and a wide rear bench that easily fits three across, despite the sloping roofline. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Genesis GV60 leasing offers from leading providers on our Genesis GV60 page.

Deals on Genesis GV60 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £310 ppm**
KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New KIA EV6From £325 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £455 ppm**

Check out the Genesis GV60 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare deals
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content