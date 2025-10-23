Car Deal of the Day: Hunting for a hybrid hatch? Get the Mazda 2 Hybrid for under £200 a month

Super efficient hybrid – over 74mpg

Decent kit levels; enjoyable to drive

Only £198.46 a month

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is an excellent choice if you want a small, rational, five-door supermini that has a fuel-saving hybrid system. But, because it's so good, it's hardly ever available for a tempting price – that is until now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can snap up this wallet-friendly little hatch for a little less than £200 a month right now – that's the cheapest we've seen all year.

This deal, from VIPGateway.co.uk, requires a £2,731.46 initial payment to get it going, and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Nudging this up to 8,000 won't break the bank though as this can be had for about a tenner extra a month.

The 2 Hybrid is Mazda's version of the rather excellent Toyota Yaris, but costs less than its twin. Opt for the Mazda, and you'll be forking out just under £14 less every month than for the equivalent Yaris.

This deal is for the base Centre Line trim, but in typical Mazda style there's still plenty of kit thrown in.

As standard, the Centre Line gets 15-inch alloys, leather-wrapped steering wheel, one-touch electric windows all round, plus a black-painted rear spoiler. A nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also form part of the equipment roster.