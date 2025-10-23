Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Hunting for a hybrid hatch? Get the Mazda 2 Hybrid for under £200 a month

We don’t think we’ve ever seen the Mazda 2 Hybrid so cheap – it’s our Deal of the Day for October 23.

By:George Armitage
23 Oct 2025
Mazda 2 Hybrid - front cornering
  • Super efficient hybrid – over 74mpg
  • Decent kit levels; enjoyable to drive
  • Only £198.46 a month 

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is an excellent choice if you want a small, rational, five-door supermini that has a fuel-saving hybrid system. But, because it's so good, it's hardly ever available for a tempting price – that is until now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can snap up this wallet-friendly little hatch for a little less than £200 a month right now – that's the cheapest we've seen all year.

This deal, from VIPGateway.co.uk, requires a £2,731.46 initial payment to get it going, and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Nudging this up to 8,000 won't break the bank though as this can be had for about a tenner extra a month.

The 2 Hybrid is Mazda's version of the rather excellent Toyota Yaris, but costs less than its twin. Opt for the Mazda, and you'll be forking out just under £14 less every month than for the equivalent Yaris. 

This deal is for the base Centre Line trim, but in typical Mazda style there's still plenty of kit thrown in. 

As standard, the Centre Line gets 15-inch alloys, leather-wrapped steering wheel, one-touch electric windows all round, plus a black-painted rear spoiler. A nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also form part of the equipment roster. 

Of course, the real reason why you'd go for the 2 over an equivalent Vauxhall Corsa or SEAT Ibiza is the full-hybrid system. 

Mating a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 0.7kWh battery pack, means styling fuel economy – Mazda claims a whopping 74.3mpg. In our testing, we've found that it's very easy to get well into the 60s with very little effort. 

The 2 Hybrid isn't just focused on being good for your wallet, though, as it's an entertaining car to drive. Well-weighted steering, an excellent driving position and an agile chassis means the car is surprisingly fun to get behind the wheel of.    

Mazda 2 Hybrid - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda 2 Hybrid leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda 2 Hybrid page.

Check out the Mazda 2 Hybrid deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
