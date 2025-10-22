Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Want a seven-seater on a shoestring? Dacia Jogger for £227 a month is the answer

Roomy cars don’t come much cheaper than the Dacia Jogger. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 22.

By:George Armitage
22 Oct 2025
Dacia Jogger - front cornering
  • Hugely spacious interior; seven seats
  • Decent equipment levels
  • Only £226.64 a month 

Dacia's no-nonsense approach to cars has won it thousands of loyal customers in the UK, and it's easy to see why with deals like this one. 

The Jogger is one of the cheapest ways to move stuff and people, and, in that typical Dacia way, you don't feel as though you're drawing the short straw when doing so.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the Jogger for a tiny £226.64 a month after a £3,067.68 initial payment. This four-year deal has a 5,000-miles-a-year limit, but this can be raised to 8,000 for under a tenner a month.

Here, you'll be taking the keys to an entry-level Essential trim, which, as the name implies, has all the basics but more besides. 

Standard-kit includes a DAB radio with Bluetooth and USB, cruise control and speed limiter, along with air conditioning and rear parking sensors.

Space is the name of the game with the Jogger, though – there's loads of it. 

Taller adults can easily get comfortable in the middle seats, and while the third is more suitable for children, they provide an extra layer of practicality that similarly priced cars struggle to match. Plus, the seats can be removed if needed to create van-like room – over 2,000 litres is on offer if needs be. 

This Jogger comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It's not the fastest thing in the world, but it's up to the job of hauling the large Jogger along while still delivering nearly 48mpg.

Dacia Jogger - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Jogger Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Jogger page.

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

