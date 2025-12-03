Car Deal of the Day: Cheap means cheerful with the Hyundai i10 for £146 a month

High equipment levels

Over 53mpg; light and easy to drive

Just £145.77 a month

We think we've found the cheapest brand new petrol car on the leasing market – and it's ready to go for less than £146 a month.

Scouring the Auto Express Buy a Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the Hyundai i10 for a bargain £145.77 right now – a deal that's sure not to hang around for long.

All that's needed to get this two-year contract up and running is an initial payment of £2,099.23. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but 8,000 miles can be had for £13 extra a month.

There was once a time when a car like the Hyundai i10 meant back-to-basics motoring, but that's really not the case with this deal. While it is for the entry-level model, Hyundai has given this Advance trim an impressive roster of standard kit, including 15-inch alloys, LED daytime running lights, manual air-conditioning, an eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Bluetooth with voice recognition, a digital instrument cluster, a rear view camera, and rear parking sensors. There's even a full suite of safety systems, including cruise control, and the free colour is a classy pearlescent green.

This deal gets you the keys to the 1.0-litre petrol paired with an automatic gearbox. Performance isn't this car's raison d'être because it has just 62bhp, and so the 0-62mph sprint takes more than 18 seconds. But this car feels at its happiest around town, where a good chunk of mid-range torque makes the i10 feel suitably nippy in heavy traffic.

It's a frugal little thing, too, with Hyundai claiming over 53mpg, plus it's light, agile, and an absolute cinch to park. Entry-level motoring has never looked so appealing – or affordable, for that matter.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai i10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai i10 page.

