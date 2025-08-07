Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric for £165 a month along with cheaper charging

Sensible, practical… and cheap. What’s not to love about the Vauxhall Frontera Electric? It’s our Deal of the Day for December 2.

By:George Armitage
2 Dec 2025
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering
  • Practical family SUV
  • 186-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Just £164.56 a month

Vauxhall has decided to evoke some nineties cool for its latest small SUV by bringing back the Frontera name. But it's obvious that customers won't have to pay handsomely for this trip down memory lane, because the British brand is almost giving the car away, judging by recent leasing deals.

Since we last featured the Frontera Electric as our Deal of the Day in October, prices have plummeted even further. You can now get behind the wheel for £163.67 a month, which is outrageously cheap.

We're not featuring that oh-so low deal, however, because we've found something even better. For less than a £1 extra a month, Carwow Leasey is offering the practical little electric SUV with a 20 per cent discount on Gridserve charging points, saving you a bundle on public charging.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,269.72, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. An 8,000-miles-year agreement can be had for £175.36 a month.

The Frontera Electric available in this deal is for the smaller-battery model. Still, at 44kWh, there's 186 miles of range before the car needs to be plugged in, and we've always found Vauxhall's EVs to be pretty efficient and return close to their claimed range figures.

GS is the trim on offer here, which brings 17-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, twin 10-inch displays, wireless phone charging and connectivity, and a parking camera. A black roof and silver skid plates also give the Frontera's styling some attitude. 

The Frontera is family-focused, so the rear-seat space is enormous, with the wide-opening doors making fitting child seats a breeze. A 460-litre boot allows all of the family's paraphernalia to be loaded easily.       

Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Deals on Vauxhall Frontera Electric rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,750Avg. savings £2,614
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,740Avg. savings £3,626
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: We don’t think the Cupra Leon has ever looked so affordable
Cupra Leon cornering

Car Deal of the Day: We don’t think the Cupra Leon has ever looked so affordable

The Cupra Leon offers an upmarket design and sporty character. It’s also stunningly cheap right now, and is our Deal of the Day for December 1.
News
1 Dec 2025
Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Audi A6 Avant E-Tron offers huge range for £360 per month
Audi S6 Avant e-tron - front cornering

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Audi A6 Avant E-Tron offers huge range for £360 per month

Efficient Audi EV looks great and comes with plenty of high-end kit. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 30
News
30 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s Juke has never looked more appealing at £155 per month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s Juke has never looked more appealing at £155 per month

A new Nissan Juke is coming, which means there are great offers to be had on the current one. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 29
News
29 Nov 2025
Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Hurry… this Ford Puma Gen-E offer won’t be around for long
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Hurry… this Ford Puma Gen-E offer won’t be around for long

It’s a top-seller for a reason. The Puma Gen-E mixes driving enjoyment with an efficient powertrain, and is our Deal of the Day for November 28.
News
28 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?
Car Audio test - VW driving

Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?

We listen to what the experts at Richer Sounds think about car companies' regular and upgraded stereo set-ups
Features
1 Dec 2025
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E - front tracking

Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat

The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first EV. How does the newcomer shape up against the electric version of Ford’s best-selling Puma?
Car group tests
29 Nov 2025
