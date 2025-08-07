Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric for £165 a month along with cheaper charging

Practical family SUV

186-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging

Just £164.56 a month

Vauxhall has decided to evoke some nineties cool for its latest small SUV by bringing back the Frontera name. But it's obvious that customers won't have to pay handsomely for this trip down memory lane, because the British brand is almost giving the car away, judging by recent leasing deals.

Since we last featured the Frontera Electric as our Deal of the Day in October, prices have plummeted even further. You can now get behind the wheel for £163.67 a month, which is outrageously cheap.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We're not featuring that oh-so low deal, however, because we've found something even better. For less than a £1 extra a month, Carwow Leasey is offering the practical little electric SUV with a 20 per cent discount on Gridserve charging points, saving you a bundle on public charging.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,269.72, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. An 8,000-miles-year agreement can be had for £175.36 a month.

The Frontera Electric available in this deal is for the smaller-battery model. Still, at 44kWh, there's 186 miles of range before the car needs to be plugged in, and we've always found Vauxhall's EVs to be pretty efficient and return close to their claimed range figures.

GS is the trim on offer here, which brings 17-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, twin 10-inch displays, wireless phone charging and connectivity, and a parking camera. A black roof and silver skid plates also give the Frontera's styling some attitude.

The Frontera is family-focused, so the rear-seat space is enormous, with the wide-opening doors making fitting child seats a breeze. A 460-litre boot allows all of the family's paraphernalia to be loaded easily.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…