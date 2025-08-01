Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Audi A6 Avant E-Tron offers huge range for £360 per month

Practical and luxurious estate

Bespoke EV chassis

Just £359.99 per month

One of the highest-specification EVs you can buy just became a lot more affordable, with the Audi A6 Avant E-Tron offering executive technology at mainstream prices.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasy is offering an Audi A6 Avant E-Tron for just £359.99 per month. This is all you’ll pay after an initial outlay of £4,164, and while it does come with a 5,000-mile annual mileage cap, the term of the agreement is only 24 months, so you’ll be in a prime position to upgrade to the next shiny new version when the time comes.

Not that you’ll be able to upgrade much on the A6’s incredible package in the short term. Based on Audi’s PPE architecture – which was co-developed with Porsche – this cutting-edge EV runs on an 800V electrical system, and can charge at up to 270kW, topping up the 83kWh battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 20 minutes.

Range is quoted at between 346 and 384 miles, but the A6 e-Tron isn’t just about efficiency. Power is rated at up to 326bhp in launch mode, accelerating from 0-62mph in just six seconds.

You’ll also be greeted with a huge bank of high-resolution screens inside the cabin, running the latest Audi user interface that’s more Star Wars than family estate. Even better, the Avant provides vast rear boot space, and it looks great, too.

The specific trim on offer here is the entry-level Sport, but it still comes with plenty of standard kit, including leather seats, LED lighting and 20-inch alloy wheels.

