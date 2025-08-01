Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Audi A6 Avant E-Tron offers huge range for £360 per month

Efficient Audi EV looks great and comes with plenty of high-end kit. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 30

By:Jordan Katsianis
30 Nov 2025
Audi S6 Avant e-tron - front cornering
  • Practical and luxurious estate 
  • Bespoke EV chassis
  • Just £359.99 per month

One of the highest-specification EVs you can buy just became a lot more affordable, with the Audi A6 Avant E-Tron offering executive technology at mainstream prices.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasy is offering an Audi A6 Avant E-Tron for just £359.99 per month. This is all you’ll pay after an initial outlay of £4,164, and while it does come with a 5,000-mile annual mileage cap, the term of the agreement is only 24 months, so you’ll be in a prime position to upgrade to the next shiny new version when the time comes. 

Not that you’ll be able to upgrade much on the A6’s incredible package in the short term. Based on Audi’s PPE architecture – which was co-developed with Porsche – this cutting-edge EV runs on an 800V electrical system, and can charge at up to 270kW, topping up the 83kWh battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 20 minutes. 

Range is quoted at between 346 and 384 miles, but the A6 e-Tron isn’t just about efficiency. Power is rated at up to 326bhp in launch mode, accelerating from 0-62mph in just six seconds. 

You’ll also be greeted with a huge bank of high-resolution screens inside the cabin, running the latest Audi user interface that’s more Star Wars than family estate. Even better, the Avant provides vast rear boot space, and it looks great, too. 

The specific trim on offer here is the entry-level Sport, but it still comes with plenty of standard kit, including leather seats, LED lighting and 20-inch alloy wheels. 

Audi S6 Avant e-tron - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A6 Avant E-Tron leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A6 Avant e-tron page.

Deals on Audi A6 e-tron rivals

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £58,444Avg. savings £15,737
New BMW I5

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz EQECash £69,365
New Mercedes-Benz EQE

Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.7Cash £48,229Avg. savings £3,050
New Volkswagen Id.7

Check out the Audi A6 Avant e-tron deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

