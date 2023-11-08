Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke hybrid for a tempting £169 per month

Nissan’s Juke is one of the more stylish options in the small SUV class and at £168.50 a month, it’s our Deal of the Day for October 18

By:Steve Walker
18 Oct 2025
Nissan Juke - left cornering
  • £168.50 per month for 36 months
  • Generous levels of on-board kit
  • One of Britain's most popular cars

No small SUV makes a bigger style statement than the Nissan Juke, and it’s currently exceptional value as well, priced from £168.50 a month on a three-year lease. The funky dune-buggy looks still stand out in the small SUV class, and buyers also benefit from strong equipment levels and low running costs. 

This deal is courtesy of Lease Car UK via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and requires an initial outlay of £2,370 and then monthly payments of £168.50 for the remainder of the 36-month term. The mileage limit of 5,000 miles can be bumped up to 10,000 miles for £202 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Juke on offer isn’t even the base car; it’s the 1.6-litre hybrid model in N-Connecta trim that’s up for grabs. The engine offers 141bhp for a 0-62mph time of 10 seconds, but it feels more potent than this suggests and is certainly up to the job of moving the little Juke about town or on longer motorway journeys. You can feel the kick of electric acceleration when you pull away from the lights. 

Mated to an automatic gearbox, it returns an impressive 60mpg on the combined cycle, while insurance premiums should be reasonably low thanks to its Group 14 rating.

The N-Connecta trim level gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, sat-nav with TomTom traffic alerts via the 12.3-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger and climate control. There are also front and rear parking sensors, plus a rear-view camera to guard against parking knocks. 

The Juke gives away some practicality to rivals that have more boxy and less interesting exterior shapes, but there’s room for adults in the rear. One thing to be aware of is that this hybrid model only has 354 litres of boot space compared to 422 litres in the 1.0-litre petrol cars – a result of the space taken up by the battery. 

Nissan Juke - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Juke leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Juke page.

Deals on Nissan Juke rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,678Avg. savings £2,231
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

New in-stock Peugeot 2008Cash £18,415Avg. savings £10,425
New Peugeot 2008

Configure now

Renault Captur

Renault Captur

New in-stock Renault CapturCash £19,523Avg. savings £3,094
New Renault Captur

Configure now

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

