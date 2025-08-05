Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Hurry… this Ford Puma Gen-E offer won’t be around for long

Engaging to drive

Ford’s electric Puma Gen-E has been a smash hit this year, so much so that the company has reportedly sold out of them. And it’s easy to see why, as it combines the fun driving of the regular petrol car with an efficient electric powertrain that attracts the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant from the Government.

While this isn’t as ridiculously cheap as the £132-a-month offers that we saw in August, at £193.70 a month it’s still a very affordable way to get into an EV – and one of the last deals that will be available before stocks completely dry up. Plus, with this offer, you get 20% off Gridserve rapid charge points for a whole year.

This deal comes from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, and only requires £2,619.40 to be put down as an initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 for just under £14 extra a month.

There are only two versions of the Gen-E, and neither skimps on equipment. Select, offered here, is the base one and brings 17-inch alloys, a 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and Ford's famous Quickclear heated windscreen – perfect for the recent cold snap.

A 43kWh (usable) battery pack gives a range of 233 miles – not spectacular compared to rivals like the Kia EV3, but the Puma’s trump card is how efficient it is. In our tests, we've easily seen highs of 4.7mi/kWh, dropping to 4.4mi/kWh in colder weather.

Not only is the Gen-E efficient, but, because it's a Puma, it's engaging and enjoyable to drive. It’s pretty practical, too, especially with its 145-lire hidden 'GigaBox' hidden under the boot floor.

