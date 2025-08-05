Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Hurry… this Ford Puma Gen-E offer won’t be around for long

It’s a top-seller for a reason. The Puma Gen-E mixes driving enjoyment with an efficient powertrain, and is our Deal of the Day for November 28.

By:George Armitage
28 Nov 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action
  • Engaging to drive
  • 223-mile range; super-efficient
  • Just £193.70 a month

Ford’s electric Puma Gen-E has been a smash hit this year, so much so that the company has reportedly sold out of them. And it’s easy to see why, as it combines the fun driving of the regular petrol car with an efficient electric powertrain that attracts the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant from the Government. 

While this isn’t as ridiculously cheap as the £132-a-month offers that we saw in August, at £193.70 a month it’s still a very affordable way to get into an EV – and one of the last deals that will be available before stocks completely dry up. Plus, with this offer, you get 20% off Gridserve rapid charge points for a whole year.

This deal comes from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, and only requires £2,619.40 to be put down as an initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised up to 8,000 for just under £14 extra a month. 

There are only two versions of the Gen-E, and neither skimps on equipment. Select, offered here, is the base one and brings 17-inch alloys, a 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and Ford's famous Quickclear heated windscreen – perfect for the recent cold snap. 

A 43kWh (usable) battery pack gives a range of 233 miles – not spectacular compared to rivals like the Kia EV3, but the Puma’s trump card is how efficient it is. In our tests, we've easily seen highs of 4.7mi/kWh, dropping to 4.4mi/kWh in colder weather. 

Not only is the Gen-E efficient, but, because it's a Puma, it's engaging and enjoyable to drive. It’s pretty practical, too, especially with its 145-lire hidden 'GigaBox' hidden under the boot floor.      

Ford Puma Gen-E - front seats

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma Gen-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma Gen-E page.

Deals on Ford Puma Gen-E rivals

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £27,658Avg. savings £3,266
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,750Avg. savings £2,614
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

