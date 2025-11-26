Audi has announced a set of sweeping changes to the user interface for models on the PPE and PPC architectures. The updates will significantly change the way owners interact with the infotainment system and steering wheel on new A5 and Q5 models with a combustion powertrain, and the A6 and Q6 e-tron EVs. The changes will come on 2026 model-year cars, which will be available to order from December, but they can’t be retrofitted to existing models.

The key differences in the new systems are both hardware and software related, and apply not only to the interfaces, but to the cars’ driving dynamics too. However, the most obvious changes will be to what you see on the screens, with new menu structures and graphics. Drivers who like being able to show a map view on the driver’s display will be happy to see this functionality return, after Audi effectively invented the idea with its Virtual Cockpit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There will also be better integration of phone-mirroring software such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which can now be seen on the driver’s display and optional passenger screen. Audi will also offer new background colours in addition to the clean, but sometimes tricky-to-read black interfaces on current models.