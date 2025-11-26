Audi introduces new digital interfaces on A5, A6 e-tron, Q5 and Q6 e-tron
The first steps are being taken to answer criticisms of Audi’s latest user interfaces
Audi has announced a set of sweeping changes to the user interface for models on the PPE and PPC architectures. The updates will significantly change the way owners interact with the infotainment system and steering wheel on new A5 and Q5 models with a combustion powertrain, and the A6 and Q6 e-tron EVs. The changes will come on 2026 model-year cars, which will be available to order from December, but they can’t be retrofitted to existing models.
The key differences in the new systems are both hardware and software related, and apply not only to the interfaces, but to the cars’ driving dynamics too. However, the most obvious changes will be to what you see on the screens, with new menu structures and graphics. Drivers who like being able to show a map view on the driver’s display will be happy to see this functionality return, after Audi effectively invented the idea with its Virtual Cockpit.
There will also be better integration of phone-mirroring software such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which can now be seen on the driver’s display and optional passenger screen. Audi will also offer new background colours in addition to the clean, but sometimes tricky-to-read black interfaces on current models.
Other changes include a new set of steering wheel controls that incorporate physical controllers, while the voice assistant function has been upgraded with new AI-powered software for more natural responses and a wider range of functionality.
All-electric models including the A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron also pick up a software update that should help improve their efficiency thanks to a recalibration of the regenerative braking system. Both cars can now come to a complete stop using only regenerative braking, which won’t just harvest more energy – and therefore improve the cars’ range – but will also make coming to a full stop smoother, especially when using the adaptive cruise control function.
Finally, high-performance S5 and S6 e-tron models will feature a new Dynamic Plus drive mode that tweaks the calibration of the Quattro all-wheel drive system and optional Quattro Sport differential. Activating this mode on the S5 will also display a new central rev-counter unique to this model on the main driver’s display.
Unfortunately, these upgrades can’t be retrofitted to existing models, nor will any of these updates be available on the ICE-powered A6 saloon and Avant for now.
