No, we haven't accidentally left the Caps Lock on: Audi’s new Chinese-market cars are badged as ‘AUDI’ and now we can get a first look at what will be the second model in the line-up, thanks to the E SUV concept.

It may officially be just a concept, but the company says the E SUV features a “near-production exterior” and we can clearly see it’ll follow in the footsteps of the first AUDI model, the E concept revealed last year.

Making cars aimed purely at customers in China, AUDI is a joint venture between Audi and MG’s parent company, SAIC. It is developing new EV technology and the brand’s cars sit on a new ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’. They are medium-sized and large models, firmly positioning AUDI as a luxury brand.

The E SUV concept recently made its public debut at the Auto Guangzhou 2025 show in China. With a length of 5,057 mm, a width of 2,042 mm, and a height of 1,786 mm, the E SUV concept is even larger than the existing Audi Q7. It bears AUDI’s design language with a ‘monolithic’ profile, a squared-off nose, clean surfacing and wraparound lighting at the rear.

The production version of the E SUV concept will be launched next year. And although Audi hasn’t shown off the interior of the E SUV concept, we expect it and the production car to follow the E concept’s cabin. That means a full-width display of screens on the dash with layered wood-grain panels on the doors and centre console, hidden air vents and displays for the digital wing mirrors. AUDI says the 360 Driving Assist System has been specifically designed for “Chinese traffic conditions and driving scenarios”.

Powering the E SUV concept is a 109kWh battery, giving it over 434 miles of range, according to China’s CLTC testing scheme. There’s a dual-motor set up with a total of 670bhp resulting in a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds. AUDI also says the 800V platform can take on super-fast charging speeds that’ll add 200 miles of range in 10 minutes.

