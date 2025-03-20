Supersized Audi Q9 ready to crash the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7's party

Other details have also come to light, including the fact that the production car will probably do without any traditional door handles, instead using little nubs on the window line that open the door via an electronic latch – as on the rear doors of a Ferrari Purosangue. The rear lights follow the same design template set by the new A6 Avant in having a split set of OLED main lights above a thin lightbar and a separate brake light.

Look closely at the test car in these shots and you can tell that it’s probably the high-performance SQ9 model from tell-tale design elements including the quad exhausts and flared arch surrounds. These will house wider wheels and tyres, in this case likely to be 22 and 23-inch sizes. We can only speculate which engine the new SQ9 will use, but given its focus on markets like the US and China, it’s very likely to feature a V8 powertrain with mild-hybrid assistance. Standard Q9s will also use a range of petrol and plug-in hybrid V6 options.

Inside, the dashboard will feature Audi’s latest MMI system with a main dual-screen display for the driver, as well as an optional screen for the passenger. Expect a further emphasis on tech in the second row, too, including a possible electrochromic glass roof and the latest active safety tech.

Audi has not officially confirmed the Q9’s release date, but we expect it will be launched around the end of next year or early the year after, priced in line with rivals such as the BMW X7 and GLS, suggesting a starting price in the mid-£80,000s. But before then, we’ll get a good idea of what the Q9 will look like with the new Q3’s imminent unveiling, followed by the Q7 at the beginning of 2026.

