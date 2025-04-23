Cutting-edge new AUDI E5 Sportback is the 776bhp, 480-mile EV estate… that we won’t see in the UK

This is the all-new AUDI E5 Sportback: an all-electric estate car boasting an impressive 776bhp and 478 miles of range. However, it’s been created exclusively for sale in China, as the first product from the newly established joint venture between Audi and the Chinese manufacturer behind MG’s rebirth, SAIC – and rather bafflingly, the car will be sold under the AUDI sub-brand.

The new venture will be designing and building models specifically for the Chinese market, and its cars will not feature Audi’s traditional four-ring badge. Instead, the E5 Sportback and others that follow will simply display big AUDI lettering.

Underneath, the E5 Sportback uses a brand-new dedicated EV architecture, the Advanced Digitised Platform (ADP), which was developed between the two partners. It features an 800-volt electrical system for ultra-rapid charging, which can add 230 miles of range in just 10 minutes, AUDI claims.

The E5 Sportback will be offered with a choice of rear-drive, single-motor and all-wheel-drive, dual-motor powertrains, the most potent of which will allow for 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds. The car also rides on adaptive air suspension with ‘Continuous Damping Control’, and was tuned by Audi’s team in Germany.

The Sportback looks identical to the AUDI E concept that was revealed in November 2024, and features a more minimalist interpretation of Audi’s European design language, reworking some signature styling traits to suit Chinese buyers’ tastes.