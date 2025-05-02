The Audi Quattro is back! ABT has recreated the icon, and it’s got 523bhp

Either way, it will have all-wheel drive, and ABT has added anti-lock brakes – something the Ur-Quattro didn’t feature the first time round.

One thing we do know is that it’s also more powerful than the tuned Audi Quattro created by the boss of the famous tuning house, Hans-Jürgen Abt, which was the genesis for the new restomod. His one ‘only’ spits out about 444bhp, but uses parts borrowed from the Sport Quattro as well.

“When I took over the tuning department at ABT from my father at the end of the 1980s, the original Quattro from the showroom was my dowry, so to speak,” said Abt.

He added: “The Ur-Quattro was the first car in my heart back then and has never completely disappeared from there. This retro version has rekindled my love.”

According to Abt: “[The new ABT Ur-Quattro] was a real undercover project, developed together with our managing director Thomas Biermaier and the company LCE Performance on Lake Constance [which borders Germany, Austria and Switzerland].

“The Ur-Quattro is probably the most traditional Audi in the Volkswagen Group and also has an emotional importance for our company – so we thought about what we could do with it. The result is our modern interpretation of a true icon.”

We don’t know how much the ABT Ur-Quattro costs either, but it’s largely irrelevant because all 30 examples that will be built have already been sold. Originally, just 25 were going to be made, but after every single one was spoken for within three hours of the car being unveiled, the company decided to produce five more to avoid disappointing its extremely loyal customers.

“We are delighted that this project has clearly struck a chord with our customers,” said Abt. “It also gives us a little more courage to pursue some other ideas we have in mind. But fundamentally, it also reflects the spirit of ABT: we want to keep reinventing ourselves and moving into the future with fresh ideas and expertise in technology and design.”

