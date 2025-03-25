Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to

The Shanghai Auto Show – motor show in UK and European-speak – has been growing in significance over the last decade. It’s no longer considered a local show full of domestic debuts; the 2025 expo (opening to media on 23 April) will see global launches from Chinese makers and global giants alike.

Plans have also been reported for the show’s organisers to host a ‘2025 global automotive leaders closed-door summit’ on 22 April – suggesting the industry’s most influential executives will be out in force on the eve of China’s biggest motor show.

We’ve got the full rundown of all the major car reveals and rumours, so keep reading for all you need to know…

Audi

Audi won’t be showing anything relevant to the European market, but we’ve been told that the China-only AUDI brand will be there – possibly pulling off the covers off its first production car. Widely reported to be a production version of the AUDI E concept first shown last year, the car will be built as part of a joint-venture with MG parent company SAIC. It won’t use the company’s recognisable four-ring logo, and will have the AUDI lettering instead.

BMW

While we don’t expect a specific show car from BMW, it will use Shanghai to reveal more about its Vision Driving Experience – a test car that previews its future electric M-car tech. We had a ride in the crazy quad-motor saloon earlier this year, describing it as a “thrilling” experience. Let’s see what BMW has to say when it takes the car to Shanghai.

BYD

It’s almost certain that BYD, along with its sub-brands Denza and Yangwang, will have a sizeable presence at its home show. While unconfirmed, there are rumours circulating about a new Denza sports car, which could launch in Europe sooner than you can say “Build Your Dreams”. We’ll bring you all you need to know, including exclusive pictures from the show floor.

Leapmotor

Like BYD, Leapmotor is expected to reveal new and updated products at this year’s Shanghai show, though exactly what form that takes remains to be seen. The brand has now officially launched in the UK with two models – the tiny T03, and the Tesla-rivalling C10. The B10 is the next model in line, which we’ll be driving in China shortly after the show.

Mercedes

We don’t expect Mercedes to shy away from the Shanghai show given its significance in the Chinese market – though at this stage it’s not clear what the firm will bring to the table. Either way, it should be an opportunity for local customers to have a poke around the latest CLA, if nothing else.

MG

The facelifted MG4 was revealed in China only last week, so it’s certain to make an appearance in Shanghai. Since its reveal, however, MG UK has suggested the softly-styled hatchback won’t be sold here – at least not for now. Instead, the current car will be given a series of updates to help keep it competitive, possibly including a more efficient battery for a little added range.

Toyota and Lexus

Despite this being a Chinese show, we expect some of the major Japanese manufacturers to make an appearance in Shanghai. Given their global footprint, Toyota and Lexus are top of the list, but concrete information on what they’ll exhibit is still thin on the ground.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen is gearing up to present a brand-new concept car in Shanghai, though we understand the UK and European relevance of the vehicle is still to be confirmed. Given China’s penchant for EVs, it’s certain to be electric – but we’ll have to wait and see what form it takes.

