Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to

The Shanghai Auto Show is now an established part of the automotive calendar – we’ve got a full list of show debuts

By:Richard Ingram
25 Mar 2025
Shanghai Motor Show 2025 - header9

The Shanghai Auto Show – motor show in UK and European-speak – has been growing in significance over the last decade. It’s no longer considered a local show full of domestic debuts; the 2025 expo (opening to media on 23 April) will see global launches from Chinese makers and global giants alike. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plans have also been reported for the show’s organisers to host a ‘2025 global automotive leaders closed-door summit’ on 22 April – suggesting the industry’s most influential executives will be out in force on the eve of China’s biggest motor show. 

We’ve got the full rundown of all the major car reveals and rumours, so keep reading for all you need to know…

Audi

Audi E Concept - front9

Audi won’t be showing anything relevant to the European market, but we’ve been told that the China-only AUDI brand will be there – possibly pulling off the covers off its first production car. Widely reported to be a production version of the AUDI E concept first shown last year, the car will be built as part of a joint-venture with MG parent company SAIC. It won’t use the company’s recognisable four-ring logo, and will have the AUDI lettering instead.

BMW

BMW Vision Driving Experience - front action9

While we don’t expect a specific show car from BMW, it will use Shanghai to reveal more about its Vision Driving Experience – a test car that previews its future electric M-car tech. We had a ride in the crazy quad-motor saloon earlier this year, describing it as a “thrilling” experience. Let’s see what BMW has to say when it takes the car to Shanghai.

BYD

BYD Sealion 7 - front9

It’s almost certain that BYD, along with its sub-brands Denza and Yangwang, will have a sizeable presence at its home show. While unconfirmed, there are rumours circulating about a new Denza sports car, which could launch in Europe sooner than you can say “Build Your Dreams”. We’ll bring you all you need to know, including exclusive pictures from the show floor.

Leapmotor

Leapmotor T03 - front9

Like BYD, Leapmotor is expected to reveal new and updated products at this year’s Shanghai show, though exactly what form that takes remains to be seen. The brand has now officially launched in the UK with two models – the tiny T03, and the Tesla-rivalling C10. The B10 is the next model in line, which we’ll be driving in China shortly after the show.

Mercedes

Mercedes CLA - front9

We don’t expect Mercedes to shy away from the Shanghai show given its significance in the Chinese market – though at this stage it’s not clear what the firm will bring to the table. Either way, it should be an opportunity for local customers to have a poke around the latest CLA, if nothing else.

MG

New MG MG4 EV facelift - front static 9

The facelifted MG4 was revealed in China only last week, so it’s certain to make an appearance in Shanghai. Since its reveal, however, MG UK has suggested the softly-styled hatchback won’t be sold here – at least not for now. Instead, the current car will be given a series of updates to help keep it competitive, possibly including a more efficient battery for a little added range.

Toyota and Lexus

Toyota C-HR+ - front9

Despite this being a Chinese show, we expect some of the major Japanese manufacturers to make an appearance in Shanghai. Given their global footprint, Toyota and Lexus are top of the list, but concrete information on what they’ll exhibit is still thin on the ground.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept - front action9

Volkswagen is gearing up to present a brand-new concept car in Shanghai, though we understand the UK and European relevance of the vehicle is still to be confirmed. Given China’s penchant for EVs, it’s certain to be electric – but we’ll have to wait and see what form it takes.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New BYD Dolphin Surf is the UK version of the Seagull EV
BYD Seagull - front

New BYD Dolphin Surf is the UK version of the Seagull EV

BYD's entry-level electric car will aim to take on the Dacia Spring at around £15,000
News
21 Mar 2025
Supersized Audi Q9 ready to crash the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7's party
New Audi Q9 - front tracking

Supersized Audi Q9 ready to crash the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7's party

Audi’s largest SUV yet will offer lots of room for seven, but will be focused on North American and Chinese markets
News
20 Mar 2025
Touchscreens here to stay, but some buttons will return, says Cupra tech boss
Cupra Born - rear badge

Touchscreens here to stay, but some buttons will return, says Cupra tech boss

The Volkswagen Group is listening to customer feedback and introducing more user-friendly buttons into car cabins
News
19 Mar 2025
BYD’s plan to be the world’s biggest car brand
BYD Sealion

BYD’s plan to be the world’s biggest car brand

BYD’s Europe boss talks about battling Tesla, five-minute charging and being the global number one car brand
News
19 Mar 2025

Most Popular

The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars
Opinion - Toyota Yaris Cross

The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars

Mike Rutherford thinks hybrids sit in the sweet spot between cheaper petrol and diesel models and more expensive pure-electric cars
Opinion
23 Mar 2025
Return of the Audi TT: iconic coupe to make all-electric comeback
Audi TT design render (watermarked)

Return of the Audi TT: iconic coupe to make all-electric comeback

Iconic coupe is set to be resurrected for the electric era, and this is what it could look like
News
21 Mar 2025
Used Car Hunter: six-cylinder luxury cars for £35,000
Used Car Hunter £35,000 luxury cars - header image

Used Car Hunter: six-cylinder luxury cars for £35,000

Our Car Hunter has £35,000 to track down an upmarket car with a decent bit of shove
Features
22 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content