Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Audi E Concept launches new China-only sub brand that’s, confusingly, called AUDI

The joint venture between Audi and SAIC will launch in 2025, and the new E Concept reveals its styling direction

By:Jordan Katsianis
8 Nov 2024
Audi E Concept - front18

Audi and the Chinese car manufacturer behind MG’s rebirth, SAIC, have revealed more details on their new joint venture, which was announced in May this year. The project will, curiously, be called AUDI, and the brand will design and build models specifically for the Chinese market, with their design and technological direction previewed by a new concept called the AUDI E. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

What distinguishes models from the new AUDI brand is a written-out logo rather than the usual badge; traditional Audi models will retain the familiar four rings. The new logo will appear on vehicles that use a brand-new EV technology developed between the partners called the Advanced Digitised Platform. 

This new architecture will combine Audi’s technological excellence with SAIC’s manufacturing agility, and is claimed to “reduce the time-to-market by 30 per cent”, according to a statement from the German brand. This platform is used by the new AUDI E concept, which previews a production car due as early as next year. 

The AUDI E also reveals the new design direction that will be applied to three medium and large-segment models from the new brand. While the concept is aimed at new customers in the Chinese market, there are still lots of design cues that reference the Audi brand’s heritage. 

Audi E Concept - rear/side18

This includes the square nose graphic and twin lighting elements that take inspiration from the original Audi Quattro, as do the pumped up wheelarches and ‘sunken’ rear windscreen. 

The concept also previews some of the technical elements that could appear in the future production models, packing a 100kWh battery and twin electric motors that give it a total output of 764bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 3.7 seconds. The new platform also supports a hi-tech 800V electrical architecture, which is capable of super-fast charging speeds that can add as much as 229 miles of range in just 10 minutes. 

The concept’s interior technology also reveals more of what to expect on the forthcoming production models, starting with the full-width display and additional side-camera screens dominating the dash. However, look beyond the digital displays and you’ll see yet more subtle nods to classic Audi interior design, such as the layered panels on the doors that reference the stitched stripes on an eighties Quattro. 

Although the new AUDI brand is unlikely to expand beyond the Chinese market, the features on this concept could preview similar design characteristics for Audi’s future global models.

Would you like to see the AUDI E Concept make production? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024
No more fake exhausts! Audi commits to real ‘hot pipes’ for ICE cars
Audi S5 Avant - full rear

No more fake exhausts! Audi commits to real ‘hot pipes’ for ICE cars

Audi has promised proper exhaust pipes for all future combustion cars, following extensive customer feedback on fake items
News
16 Jul 2024
Audi saloons are dying! Long live the Sportback
Audi A5 Sportback - side

Audi saloons are dying! Long live the Sportback

The German car maker is ditching the traditional three-box design in favour of boosted practicality and greater efficiency
News
16 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price
Vauxhall Mokka facelift - front static

New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price

Vauxhall’s stylish small SUV has been given an interior makeover, bigger screens and a simplified engine line-up
News
6 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k
Dacia Spring Cargo - front static

Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k

The commercial version of Dacia’s cut-price Spring EV ditches the back seats to increase cargo space
News
5 Nov 2024
New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range
Suzuki e Vitara reveal - front

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range

The compact Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be available with four-wheel drive, and should arrive next summer
News
4 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content