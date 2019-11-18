New supercars and hypercars have some hefty price tags, but they’re not even in the same league as the most expensive cars ever sold at auction.

The rarest and most highly desirable vehicles in history have the ability to attract new owners who measure their wealth in billions rather than millions. Collectable classic cars are now seen as investment opportunities in the same light as jewellery, art and real estate which pushes the hammer price up further.

What kind of cars sell for the biggest prices?

At the very top end of the classic car market, rare, high-profile automotive gems sell for fantastic, blockbuster sums, often breaking records in the process. Ferrari has long been the blue chip, blue blood of the most expensive cars to sell at auction. However, the Prancing Horse has had its dominance challenged in recent times.

The most expensive car sold at auction to date is a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut Coupe’ from 1955, which sold for $135,000,000 when it went to auction in 2022.

What is certain is that historic cars from Ferrari and Mercedes are some of the most sought after by serious collectors, and cars made in the 1950s to 1970s still make the most money.

Tastes are starting to change though as younger buyers come into the high-end classic car market. In 2023 a Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 sold for almost £600k, breaking the previous record of £128k, while more recently a Honda NSX sold for almost £800k.