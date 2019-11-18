Most expensive cars ever sold at auction
The rarest and most desirable cars ever made fetch eye-watering sums when going under the hammer. These examples attracted the highest auction prices in history…
New supercars and hypercars have some hefty price tags, but they’re not even in the same league as the most expensive cars ever sold at auction.
The rarest and most highly desirable vehicles in history have the ability to attract new owners who measure their wealth in billions rather than millions. Collectable classic cars are now seen as investment opportunities in the same light as jewellery, art and real estate which pushes the hammer price up further.
What kind of cars sell for the biggest prices?
At the very top end of the classic car market, rare, high-profile automotive gems sell for fantastic, blockbuster sums, often breaking records in the process. Ferrari has long been the blue chip, blue blood of the most expensive cars to sell at auction. However, the Prancing Horse has had its dominance challenged in recent times.
The most expensive car sold at auction to date is a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut Coupe’ from 1955, which sold for $135,000,000 when it went to auction in 2022.
What is certain is that historic cars from Ferrari and Mercedes are some of the most sought after by serious collectors, and cars made in the 1950s to 1970s still make the most money.
Tastes are starting to change though as younger buyers come into the high-end classic car market. In 2023 a Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 sold for almost £600k, breaking the previous record of £128k, while more recently a Honda NSX sold for almost £800k.
In reality, the Ford and the Honda are at the cheaper end of the auction market, but it will be interesting to see what happens to the price of 70s, 80s and 90s cars in the coming years.
Don’t expect to see any Ferrari 250 GTO bargains anytime soon though as desirable looks, motorsport pedigree and the chance to enter the very best classic car events on the planet will keep them out of reach for all but the richest owners.
Top 10 most expensive cars sold at auction
Our list below details the top 10 most expensive cars sold at an auction. Some classic cars may have sold for more in private deals, but there’s no way to know exactly how much they fetched.
All auction prices are verified and they give us a clear indication of the market and what a particular make and model is worth, as anyone can bid on them if they have the funds. The prices the cars below sold for are in US Dollars.
1. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
- Auction house: RM Sotheby's
- Location: Stuttgart
- Year: 2022
- Sold for: $135,000,000
The most expensive car ever sold at auction is this 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé. It takes its name from Mercedes’ chief engineer and the car’s designer Rudolf Uhlenhaut, and only two were ever made.
A measure of just how exclusive this Mercedes racer is was the sale was run as an invite-only auction. It was held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Germany and it’s thought only 10 bidders were invited to take part. The tactic clearly worked as the car was sold for an astonishing £115 million ($135 million).
Incredibly, the starting bid for this German racer was higher than the second-place Ferrari 250 GTO’s winning bid. It was owned by Mercedes from new, covering only 3,756 miles in seven decades and the sale came with strings attached. Mercedes insisted the new owner care for it in the same way it had, and that it would still be shared at events.
While neither 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé was raced, both featured an upgraded 3.0-litre straight-eight taken from the iconic two-time Grand Prix World Championship-winning W196 R, driven by Juan Manuel Fangio.
2. 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R streamliner
- Auction house: RM Sotheby's
- Location: Stuttgart
- Year: 2025
- Sold for: $53,917,370
Any car that’s been driven by a motorsport legend will probably do well at auction, but a very rare Mercedes that’s seen both Sir Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fagio behind its wheel was bound to get a few collectors opening up their well stuffed wallets.
This W 196 R streamliner was sold on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, and it’s the first of its kind to ever make its way into private ownership. Not only does it have a rich racing heritage, but it’s rare, too, as there are only four known examples to wear the highly distinctive Stromlinienwagen bodywork.
3. 1962 Ferrari 330 LM 250 GTO by Scaglietti
- Auction house: RM Sotheby's
- Location: New York
- Year: 2023
- Sold for: $51,705,000
It’s the first of a Ferrari 250 GTO hat-trick, as a Sotheby’s sale in New York in 2023 saw yet another one of these coveted classics go for a truly staggering amount.
Although it actually failed to meet the initial $60,000,000 estimate, this car’s huge value saw it listed in an art auction rather than an automotive one. However, that rather missed the point of this car’s amazing race history.
The car in question is chassis number 3765, which was the only GTO Tipo to be raced by the Scuderia Ferrari team. It was driven by Mike Parkes and Lorenzo Bandini at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and also took a class win and second-place finish at the Nürburgring 1,000km in the same year.
This 250 came onto the market after belonging to its previous owner for a whopping 38 years, which also helped stir up the pre-sale frenzy for a car with such a rich history.
4. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
- Auction house: RM Sotheby's
- Location: Monterey
- Year: 2018
- Sold for: $48,405,000
The second Ferrari 250 GTO to appear on this list was sold at RM Sotheby's in Monterey in 2018. At the time of its sale it was described as “the world’s most important, desirable and legendary motor car”. Quite a claim, but one it could back up.
The third of 36 GTOs made, this one was upgraded during its early life to Series II specification to keep it competitive in racing. It contested the 1962 Italian GT Championship, took 15 class and overall wins between 1962 and 1965, and it helped Ferrari win the 1964 International Championship for GT Manufacturers. On top of that impressive list, this car also won the gruelling Targa Florio road race two years in a row in 1963 and ’64.
This particular 250 GTO – chassis number 3413 GT – was owned for two decades by Ferrari enthusiast and vintage racer Dr Gregory Whitten before its 2018 sale. It was driven to the auction block by five-time Le Mans winner Derek Bell, and the auctioneer opened the bidding at a cool $35million.
Three bidders competed for the car over the course of ten minutes, with the final sum reaching $48,405,000, or £37.68 million at the time of its sale.
5. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
- Auction house: RM Sotheby's
- Location: Monterey
- Year: 2014
- Sold for: $38,115,000
Ask most people what the priciest classic car in the world is and they’re likely to say “Ferrari 250 GTO”. Even people with no interest in historic cars know this name, helped by many headlines, as the model has routinely broken auction records.
To prove the point, this 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta became the most expensive car ever sold at auction when it went under the hammer in 2014, a record it held for four years. It was built to contest the 1963 FIA World GT Championship, which it went on to win. That kind of history accounts for the lofty price paid by its new owner.
Ferrari built just 36 250 GTOs, and this particular 1962-63 example is not only one of the best surviving cars, but also has an impeccable CV of victories and famous drivers to its credit.
6. 1964 Ferrari 250 LM by Scaglietti
- Auction house: RM Sotheby's
- Location: Paris
- Year: 2025
- Sold for: $36,178,477
Paris has more than its fair share of hugely valuable, historic artefacts, but 2025 saw the arrival of a very special Ferrari 250 LM by Scaglietti. This particular car had made its way over to an RM Sotheby’s auction in the French capital after spending a whopping 57 years as part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s collection.
Being an ex-museum piece, there was little doubting the excellent condition of this 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans winner. The engine and gearbox are still original, and the car was sold with a tonne of accompanying paperwork dating all the way to the Sixties. This particular example was the sixth of only 32 250 LMs to ever be built.
7. 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti
- Auction house: Artcurial
- Location: Paris
- Year: 2016
- Sold for: $35,700,000
The impossibly curvy Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti pictured here has a racing history as long as your arm, which is why it sold for £24.68 million ($35.77 million) back in 2016. Even today that stands as a record for an open-top car at auction.
Wind-in-your-hair driving was not a priority for this car when it was built. It was made to go racing and it did plenty of it in everything from the Sebring 12 Hours to the Mille Miglia and even Le Mans.
8. 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta
- Auction house: Bonhams
- Location: Monterey
- Year: 2023
- Sold for: $30,255,000
There are few prettier racing cars, or any other sort of car for that matter, than the Ferrari 412P Berlinetta. Perfect from any angle, it would have buyers queuing up just for its looks, but what helped it sell for £23.8 million ($30.25 million) was its history.
This 412P, known by its chassis number of 0854, is one of just two such cars built for favoured racing customers. The lucky recipient of this car was the UK’s Ferrari importer, Colonel Ronnie Hoare, who had it painted in its red and blue livery and entered it in a number of significant races with drivers such as Richard Attwood, Lucien Bianchi and Piers Courage.
The car was then sold to noted Ferrari racer David Piper at the end of 1968, who competed in it all around the world.
After such a rigorous racing career, 0854 passed down through a number of wealthy collectors, and it eventually underwent a painstaking nine-year restoration. Perhaps best of all, though, is this V12-powered vintage racer is fully road-legal – if the owner is brave enough.
9. 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196
- Auction house: Bonhams
- Location: Goodwood
- Year: 2013
- Sold for: $29,600,000
This Mercedes-Benz W196 Grand Prix car was driven by five-time Formula One world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, a provenance which helped it to a £19.6 million ($29.6 million) sale price at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2013.
Bidders were pulled in by this being the only Mercedes of its type outside of the manufacturer’s own collection or a museum at the time of the sale. It also boasts the most success in racing of any W196. That sort of history doesn’t come cheap, which was proven by its sensational price when it went under the hammer.
10. 1956 Ferrari 290 MM
- Auction house: RM Sotheby's
- Location: New York
- Year: 2015
- Sold for: $28,050,000
Certain motor races carry a lot more prestige when it comes to the world of high-ranking classic cars, and the Mille Miglia in Italy is up there with the best. This 1956 Ferrari 290 MM raced there and was driven by none other than Juan Manuel Fangio to fourth overall. It also went on to be raced by other high-profile names of the time, such as Alfonso de Portago and Wolfgang von Trips.
A 320bhp 3.5-litre V12 motor powers this road racer and it was sold for $28.05 million (£18.5 million) in New York in 2015. That made it the most expensive car ever sold in the US city at the time. With a perfect history of racing success and fastidious owners, the Ferrari offers its latest custodian a golden ticket to all of the best classic car events.
More of the world’s most expensive cars sold at auction
From exotic racers to limited-run supercars, here are some more cars which fetched eye-watering sums when being hammered away:
- Ferrari Daytona SP3 'Tailor Made' - 2025, $25,000,000
- Ferrari 410 Sport - 2014, $23,000,000
- Aston Martin DBR1 - 2017, $22,550,000
- Ferrari 410 Sport Spider - 2022, $22,005,000
- Ferrari 290 MM - 2018, $22,005,000
- Duesenberg SSJ - 2018, $22,000,000
- Jaguar D-Type - 2016, $21,780,000
- Aston Martin DP215 - 2018, $21,455,000
- McLaren F1 - 2021, $20,465,000
- McLaren F1 LM - 2019, $19,805,000
- Alfa Romeo 8C Lungo Spider - 2016, $19,800,000
What makes these cars so expensive to buy at auction?
The eventual price achieved by a car at auction depends on a number of factors. The most expensive cars tend to tick all of the boxes below.
History
For some auction bidders, a car’s value is all about the story it can tell. This might be the achievements of the car itself or the racers who were behind the wheel.
Machines driven by the likes of Sir Stirling Moss or Juan Manuel Fangio will always attract high prices. Cars with prestigious racing achievements under their belt also attract high prices and so do models that represent technological or design firsts.
Originality and rarity
Auction bidders will be drawn towards a car's originality. Matching engine and chassis numbers, and even car tyres with the correct date stamps are all positive signs for a vehicle’s provenance. Buyers look for cars that are as close to the way they left the factory as possible. Tweaks and modifications aren’t desirable in this market.
If the car in question is one of the first, or last, to have been made, so much the better. If it is one of very few remaining examples, this will also inflate the price.
Condition
The top end of the car auction market is not a place for barn finds and project cars. Buyers splashing tens of millions on a car expect it to be in museum condition. If there’s any dirt or dust on show, it had better have been collected in the process of winning one of the world’s great motorsport events or deposited by the boots of a legendary driver.
The top end of the car auction market is not a place for barn finds and project cars. Buyers splashing tens of millions on a car expect it to be in museum condition. If there's any dirt or dust on show, it had better have been collected in the process of winning one of the world's great motorsport events or deposited by the boots of a legendary driver.