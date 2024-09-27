Leapmotor C10 review

Is the Leapmotor C10 a good car?

The Leapmotor C10’s price, and associated strong kit list, is its unique selling point. There is no arguing the sheer value on offer – at a price that not only undercuts its European rivals, but many from its home market as well. It’s big and practical, too. But as an electric car, it’s little more than mediocre; the range is neither here nor there and the charging speeds are woeful. Ultimately, that could hold it back alongside more efficient, faster-charging family cars such as the Skoda Enyaq or Tesla Model Y.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style SUV Powertrain 69.9kWh battery + 1x electric motor Safety Euro NCAP 5 stars Warranty Four years/60,000 miles

How much does the Leapmotor C10 cost?

Leapmotor brand director Damien Dally has confirmed that the firm’s UK line-up will be bookended by the dinky T03 and this: the Tesla Model Y-sized C10 electric SUV. With four models yet to launch, the maker hopes to cover all bases with an extensive range of good-value EVs.

But this is the car that really sets the tone for what’s to come. While the T03 is the bargain benchmark, the C10 not only shows off Leapmotor’s new family face, but raises the bar when it comes to interior quality and connectivity – even overall driveability.

It’s world’s apart from the T03, to the point where it’s almost impossible to draw any worthwhile comparisons. Instead, it’s best to focus on the C10 as a standalone product – and indeed, what it might represent for the future of the brand.