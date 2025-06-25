Car Deal Alert! Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

Brits love free stuff, we all know that, but instead of giving customers a complimentary coffee or cupcake when they walk into a car dealership, Leapmotor is offering free bungee jumps at its new London pop-up showroom. We’re not kidding, and neither is Leapmotor.

The pop-up showroom is in Coram’s Fields in central London and is now open daily, from 10am to 5pm. Thrill-seeking car buyers who visit are being offered the opportunity to dive off a 160 foot tall crane above the venue. That’s 50 metres high if you don’t speak imperial, which is the same as the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, or the equivalent of more than 30 Leapmotor T03 city cars parked on top of one another.

Leapmotor is offering up to 100 free bungee jumps off the crane and they’re available on a first come, first served basis.

The idea behind this apparent lunacy is that Leapmotor wants customers to “take a leap and make the switch” to an electric car, which, of course, is the brand’s speciality. In case you were wondering, the ‘take a leap’ concept definitely does not relate to the act of buying a new car from a relatively unknown Chinese manufacturer.