News

Car Deal Alert! Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

Taking the phrase ‘leap of faith’ to a new heights, customers who visit Leapmotor’s London pop-up have the chance to dive off a 160ft crane

By:Ellis Hyde
24 Jun 2025
Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

Brits love free stuff, we all know that, but instead of giving customers a complimentary coffee or cupcake when they walk into a car dealership, Leapmotor is offering free bungee jumps at its new London pop-up showroom. We’re not kidding, and neither is Leapmotor.

The pop-up showroom is in Coram’s Fields in central London and is now open daily, from 10am to 5pm. Thrill-seeking car buyers who visit are being offered the opportunity to dive off a 160 foot tall crane above the venue. That’s 50 metres high if you don’t speak imperial, which is the same as the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, or the equivalent of more than 30 Leapmotor T03 city cars parked on top of one another. 

Leapmotor is offering up to 100 free bungee jumps off the crane and they’re available on a first come, first served basis. 

The idea behind this apparent lunacy is that Leapmotor wants customers to “take a leap and make the switch” to an electric car, which, of course, is the brand’s speciality. In case you were wondering, the ‘take a leap’ concept definitely does not relate to the act of buying a new car from a relatively unknown Chinese manufacturer.  

It may have only started selling cars in the UK earlier this year, but because Leapmotor is backed by Stellantis it means the newcomer’s cars are now being sold nationwide in the dealerships of Vauxhall, Citroen and the group’s other household name brands. Leapmotor has also promised to have six models in its line-up within the next two years.

Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

The smallest of the brand’s two offerings to Brits is the Leapmotor T03 city car, which starts from £15,995, making it one of the cheapest new cars on sale in the UK. Meanwhile, the Leapmotor C10 family SUV rivals heavy hitters like the Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic. It’s available to order now from £36,995.

Damien Dally, UK managing director, said: “Leapmotor is on a mission to be the best value EV brand in the UK and make electric driving accessible to everyone.

“As for our pop-up showroom, a bungee jump can feel daunting for a lot of people - but sometimes taking a leap out of your comfort zone is exactly what's needed. For some the idea of switching to electric can feel the same way at first, but unlike a bungee jump, there’s nothing scary about going electric.”

Of course, you could avoid the bungee jump completely and buy a Leapmotor T03 or Leapmotor C10 right here on Auto Express...

Leapmotor C10

Leapmotor C10

New in-stock Leapmotor C10Cash £36,143Avg. savings £356
New Leapmotor C10

Configure now

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

New in-stock Leapmotor T03Cash £15,843Avg. savings £151
New Leapmotor T03

Configure now

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

