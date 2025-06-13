Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: flamboyant Alfa Romeo Junior hybrid for less than £250 per month

Ibrida version of Alfa’s baby SUV launched in the spring, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 10 August

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Aug 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front 3/4
  • Stylish small SUV with sporty cabin
  • Hybrid system offers nearly 60mpg
  • £239 per month on a four-year lease

The stylish Alfa Romeo Junior was available exclusively as an EV when it finally arrived last year, but if you’re not ready to go electric there’s now a hybrid version called the Junior Ibrida – which literally means ‘Hybrid’ in Italian – and it can be yours for less than £250 a month.

This four-year lease deal for the Junior Ibrida is being offered by Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Find A Car service. It requires an initial outlay of £3,167, followed by monthly payments of £239, and includes a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year. 

Of course, plenty of people cover more than that, but increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £13 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the same Junior Ibrida can be yours for just £259 per month. 

Inside, the Junior Ibrida features the same interior as the more expensive electric versions. It looks impressive and features plenty of sporty flair, with the 10.25-inch touchscreen angled towards the driver and a raised centre console making the cabin feel more driver focused than is the case in other small SUVs. Admittedly, it’s not particularly spacious in the back, but you do get 415 litres of boot capacity, which is more than a Volkswagen Golf can offer.

There’s just one specification for the Junior Ibrida, and it comes reasonably equipped with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED lights, rear parking sensors, keyless go and driver-assistance tech such as adaptive cruise control.

The Alfa’s hybrid system uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor that’s built into the car’s six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The e-motor is powered by a 0.9kWh 48-volt battery located underneath the driver’s seat that’s topped up by regenerative braking, meaning you don’t have to worry about plugging it in anywhere to charge. The set-up produces 134bhp, 230Nm of torque and, according to the Italian firm, can return up to 58.9mpg. 

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Junior leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Junior  deals hub page…

Check out the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

