Car Deal of the Day: flamboyant Alfa Romeo Junior hybrid for less than £250 per month

The stylish Alfa Romeo Junior was available exclusively as an EV when it finally arrived last year, but if you’re not ready to go electric there’s now a hybrid version called the Junior Ibrida – which literally means ‘Hybrid’ in Italian – and it can be yours for less than £250 a month.

This four-year lease deal for the Junior Ibrida is being offered by Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Find A Car service. It requires an initial outlay of £3,167, followed by monthly payments of £239, and includes a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

Of course, plenty of people cover more than that, but increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £13 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the same Junior Ibrida can be yours for just £259 per month.

Inside, the Junior Ibrida features the same interior as the more expensive electric versions. It looks impressive and features plenty of sporty flair, with the 10.25-inch touchscreen angled towards the driver and a raised centre console making the cabin feel more driver focused than is the case in other small SUVs. Admittedly, it’s not particularly spacious in the back, but you do get 415 litres of boot capacity, which is more than a Volkswagen Golf can offer.