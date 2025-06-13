Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Junior for a pint-sized £220 per month

The desirable Alfa Romeo Junior has never been this affordable before, so it had to be our Deal of the Day for 3 January

By:Ellis Hyde
3 Jan 2026
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front 3/4
  • Stylish small SUV with sporty cabin
  • Hybrid system offers nearly 60mpg
  • £220 per month on a three-year lease

The charming Alfa Romeo Junior is one of the best-looking small SUVs on the market, and right now it’s as affordable as it is flamboyant, with the hybrid version now available through our Buy A Car service for just £220 per month. 

This three-year lease deal for the Junior Ibrida – which literally means ‘Hybrid’ in Italian – is being offered by Blue Chilli Leasing. It requires an initial outlay of £2,949, but this allows for those low monthly payments of £220, which are around half as much as the cheapest deal currently available for the Junior Elettrica EV. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Also included is a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year. Of course, plenty of people cover many more than that, but increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £10 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the Junior Ibrida can still be yours for less than £240 per month. 

Inside, the Junior Ibrida features the same interior as the more expensive electric versions. It looks impressive and features plenty of sporty flair, with the 10.25-inch touchscreen angled towards the driver and a raised centre console making the cabin feel more driver-focused than is the case in other small SUVs. Admittedly, it’s not particularly spacious in the back, but you do get 415 litres of boot capacity, which is more than a Volkswagen Golf can offer.

Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s just one specification for the Junior Ibrida, and it comes reasonably equipped with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED lights, rear parking sensors, keyless go and driver-assistance tech such as adaptive cruise control.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - interior

The Alfa’s hybrid system uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor that’s built into the car’s six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The e-motor is powered by a 0.9kWh 48-volt battery located underneath the driver’s seat that’s topped up by regenerative braking, meaning you don’t have to worry about plugging it in anywhere to charge. The set-up produces 134bhp, 230Nm of torque and, according to the Italian firm, can return up to 58.9mpg. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Junior leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Junior deals hub page…

Check out the Alfa Romeo Junior Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

