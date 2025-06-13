Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Junior for a pint-sized £220 per month

Stylish small SUV with sporty cabin

Hybrid system offers nearly 60mpg

£220 per month on a three-year lease

The charming Alfa Romeo Junior is one of the best-looking small SUVs on the market, and right now it’s as affordable as it is flamboyant, with the hybrid version now available through our Buy A Car service for just £220 per month.

This three-year lease deal for the Junior Ibrida – which literally means ‘Hybrid’ in Italian – is being offered by Blue Chilli Leasing. It requires an initial outlay of £2,949, but this allows for those low monthly payments of £220, which are around half as much as the cheapest deal currently available for the Junior Elettrica EV.

Also included is a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year. Of course, plenty of people cover many more than that, but increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs only £10 extra each month. Better still, with the allowance pushed all the way up to 10,000 miles, the Junior Ibrida can still be yours for less than £240 per month.

Inside, the Junior Ibrida features the same interior as the more expensive electric versions. It looks impressive and features plenty of sporty flair, with the 10.25-inch touchscreen angled towards the driver and a raised centre console making the cabin feel more driver-focused than is the case in other small SUVs. Admittedly, it’s not particularly spacious in the back, but you do get 415 litres of boot capacity, which is more than a Volkswagen Golf can offer.