Comfortable ride and 310-mile range

Charging discount at Gridserve for a year

£261 per month, with £3,381 initial payment

Last year, the Peugeot E-5008 triumphed over the Hyundai Ioniq 9 in our twin test of the striking seven-seat EVs, thanks to its great mix of comfort, handling, interior quality and value for money. Now the head-turning people mover is even more appealing, as it’s available for only £261 per month through Auto Express’s own Buy A Car service.

This two-year lease deal for the E-5008 comes from Carwow Leasey, and requires an initial outlay of £3,427, followed by monthly payments of only £261. Also included is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year.

That should be enough for anyone who will mostly use the Peugeot E-5008 to ferry their family around. But if you require more, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles a year brings the price up to £282 per month, or it’s £297 per month if you raise the annual cap to 10,000 miles. Alternatively, if you want to get the most out of your initial payment, three-year lease deals on the E-5008 are available from £324 per month.

Whatever lease terms you’re looking for, with Carwow Leasey you also get a 20% discount on all Gridserve charging points for a year, which could come in very handy on family road trips.