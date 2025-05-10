Car Deal of the Day: 7-seat Peugeot E-5008 for £261 per month, plus 20% off charging at Gridserve
Peugeot’s all-electric, family-focused SUV is our head-turning Car Deal of the Day for 4 January
- Comfortable ride and 310-mile range
- Charging discount at Gridserve for a year
- £261 per month, with £3,381 initial payment
Last year, the Peugeot E-5008 triumphed over the Hyundai Ioniq 9 in our twin test of the striking seven-seat EVs, thanks to its great mix of comfort, handling, interior quality and value for money. Now the head-turning people mover is even more appealing, as it’s available for only £261 per month through Auto Express’s own Buy A Car service.
This two-year lease deal for the E-5008 comes from Carwow Leasey, and requires an initial outlay of £3,427, followed by monthly payments of only £261. Also included is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year.
That should be enough for anyone who will mostly use the Peugeot E-5008 to ferry their family around. But if you require more, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles a year brings the price up to £282 per month, or it’s £297 per month if you raise the annual cap to 10,000 miles. Alternatively, if you want to get the most out of your initial payment, three-year lease deals on the E-5008 are available from £324 per month.
Whatever lease terms you’re looking for, with Carwow Leasey you also get a 20% discount on all Gridserve charging points for a year, which could come in very handy on family road trips.
The model on offer is the entry-level E-5008 in Allure trim. It comes with a 73kWh battery that can deliver up to 310 miles and recharge from 20 to 80 per cent in just half an hour. The 210bhp electric motor allows the big EV to get up to motorway speed with ease.
Inside, the E-5008 features the latest evolution of Peugeot’s unique i-Cockpit design, with a curved 21-inch HD display wrapping around the driver. Meanwhile, the dashboard and doors are covered in a soft, sofa-like fabric to make the cabin feel more inviting. Other standard equipment includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger and keyless entry.
There’s plenty of driver assistance tech on-board, too, such as driver attention alert, traffic sign recognition and cruise control, plus you won’t be short of space. The E-5008 comes with seven seats as standard, and when you’re not ferrying people around, there’s a simply colossal 2,232 litres of luggage capacity available.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
