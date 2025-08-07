Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Cupra Leon Shadow Edition is a new moody version of the sporty hatch

The Leon Shadow Edition will be offered on both the hatchback and estate

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Aug 2025
Cupra Shadow Edition image

Volkswagen and SEAT like to add Black Edition variants to their line-ups pretty regularly, but they’re obviously not moody enough for the sportier Cupra brand, because it’s just announced the Leon Shadow Edition. 

Available to order now, the new Shadow Edition is priced from £36,770 in hatchback guise and from £39,335 for the estate. It sits above the V3 trim level, but below the VZ-branded hot hatch offerings. 

Compared with the V3, the Shadow Edition costs an extra £600 (whether you choose the hatch or estate), and comes with a few exterior tweaks. There are 19-inch alloy wheels in matte black, black side skirts and a black roof spoiler. LED matrix headlights are also standard fit, but buyers will have to pay extra for an upgraded sound system (£600), panoramic sunroof (£995) or towbar (£850). 

Inside, the new edition gets leather bucket seats with copper stitching and ‘Moon Slate Metallic’-coloured upholstery, along with Cupra’s logo in the headrest. The cabin is identical to the V3’s, which means there’s a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, lots of copper detailing, heated front seats, a perforated leather steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charger and four USB-C sockets. 

The Shadow Edition comes with the same range of engines as the V1, V2 and V3 trims. The options include the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI with a six-speed manual, the 1.5-litre eTSI mild hybrid with a seven-speed automatic for an extra £2,110, or the 201bhp plug-in hybrid for £5,005 more.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

