Verdict

With the new VZ, Cupra has finally given the Leon some teeth. The full-fat 320bhp four-cylinder engine paired with a relatively lightweight front-drive chassis is a new combination for the Cupra brand, and brings incredible levels of performance. The VZ is not the most talented hot hatchback in its class, but it is engaging, charismatic and fast. And if you’re after even more drama, an ultra-light TCR variant will be along shortly.

How much power is too much power for a front-wheel-drive car? This is the question I find myself asking when accelerating hard out of a tight, second-gear corner in the new Cupra Leon VZ. Packing a 320bhp punch from a tuned-up version of the standard car’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, it’s the most powerful front-wheel-drive Leon in the brand’s history – in fact, alongside the new Golf GTI Edition 50, it’s the most powerful front-wheel-drive car from the whole of the VW Group.

The Leon VZ’s 320bhp isn’t alone at this level, though, because Honda’s Civic Type R has a similar output in its current FL5 generation. However, these two hot hatchbacks couldn’t feel more different to drive.

High-grade engineering has been used on the Honda to counteract the forces generated by so much power going through the front wheels. Things like separating the dampers from the steering arms, dramatically widening the body, and fitting massive sticky Michelin rubber all help the Honda feel like a BTCC racecar. And the Leon? Not so much.