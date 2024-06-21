New Cupra Leon 2024 facelift review: fun hatch gets sharper looks

In truth, a Leon 300 2.0 TSI feels a little off the hot-hatch pace these days. It’s not the most tuneful version of the EA888 engine you’ll ever encounter, with a flat growl about the most noise it ever makes. And while it does everything dynamically well, by the same token it doesn’t really do anything exceptionally.

Which is why we reckon the updated 1.5 eHybrid might be the Cupra Leon to aim for these days. Despite being saddled with 212kg of additional bulk compared to the 296bhp TSI, it steers and handles every bit as well as the plain petrol model. If anything, it rides with a bit more grace too as it’s not trying to suspend the unsprung mass of larger, heavier 19-inch alloy wheels.

It's also a surprisingly spry performer, at odds with an on-paper 0-62mph time that’s 1.4 seconds behind the 2.0-litre car. With 330Nm of torque on tap from its electric motor at all times, and a system max of 400Nm spread across a broad plateau from 850-4750rpm, the Leon eHybrid never feels thin on power; something helped by an increase from 242bhp previously to a more robust 268bhp in the facelifted model.

Admittedly, there are times when the 1.5 can become a bit coarse, specifically at higher revs. But until you’ve breached 5,000rpm it feels smoother and sounds a lot quieter than the 296bhp TSI. And as we don’t think the revised flagship is the class-leading hot hatch, then the all-round sweeter eHybrid is a better fit for the Cupra Leon’s character.

As to economy, the larger 19.7kWh battery pack in the eHybrid has resulted in an official electric range of more than 62 miles, which leads to some wildly skewed on-paper fuel consumption stats. Better to focus on Cupra’s own ‘charge-sustaining mode’ figures, which report more like 51.4mpg than 700mpg-plus. Our experience on a mixed test route saw the Leon eHybrid 272 manage a commendable 74.3mpg; we’d expect 50mpg-plus to be realistically attainable with only occasional charging cycles, therefore.