In-depth reviews

Renault Megane E-Tech review: an impressive family EV

The electric Renault Megane E-Tech impresses with a large boot, lots of standard equipment, and a fine driving experience

by: Ellis Hyde, Steve Walker
5 Apr 2024
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£34,495 to £38,495
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Interior quality
  • Infotainment system
  • Good boot size
  • Fidgety low speed ride
  • Efficiency could be better
  • Rear space is a little tight
The Renault Megane E-Tech hatchback offers the benefits of all-electric driving, along with a renewed focus on interior quality, and an infotainment system that is up there with the best in its class. It’s got a generous boot and decent interior storage, while its stylish looks provide enough kerb appeal to help it compete with close rivals.

We think the electric Megane’s overall efficiency could be better, and some may feel that its rear space is a little tight compared to similarly priced zero-emissions family SUVs. However, as an overall package, the Megane E-Tech is a fine effort and definitely worth considering.

About the Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault has not been a manufacturer to avoid trying different design approaches. Its Espace was first produced in the mid-eighties and brought MPV practicality to the masses while, at the other end of the scale, giving the green light to models such as the Sport Spider roadster and the rear mid-engined Clio V6 in the ‘90s showed that Renault placed great value on its sporting heritage.

In 2002, the second-generation Megane created a stir with its rear-end design, and found increasing fame shaking its derriere on TV screens across the country. This succeeded in cementing the Megane’s presence on the UK motoring scene and led to the stylish hatch finding a regular place in the top-ten best-seller list.

However, with the demand for traditional hatchbacks now on the wane, and an automotive industry moving steadily away from petrol and diesel power, Renault made the rather bold decision to make the fifth generation of its familiar family hatch all-electric, using the same bespoke EV platform as the Nissan Ariya SUV – our 2022 Car of the Year

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests

There are lots of rivals aiming to win over buyers in the EV family hatchback market, all with different selling points. The Volkswagen ID.3 is attempting to guide Golf customers towards battery power, while its sporty Cupra Born stablemate offers a more dynamic edge and striking looks to match.

Renault Megane E-Tech - rear tracking28

​The Kia Niro EV is another strong rival to the Megane E-Tech, as is the Hyundai Kona Electric, which won Car of the Year and two other titles in our 2023 New Car Awards. The bold Smart #1, comfortable BYD Atto 3, and classy Volvo EX30 crossovers also have the potential to steal sales from the Megane E-Tech.

The enduring Nissan Leaf and comfort-focused Citroen e-C4 and e-C4 X offer further options, but the real challenger is sure to be the sharp-looking MG4 EV, which combines a decent range and generous equipment levels with a more affordable price tag. 

Renault offers a single power option for the Megane E-Tech: a 60kWh battery with a front-mounted electric motor providing 217bhp. Equipment levels are similarly straightforward, with just Equilibre, Techno+, and Iconic trim levels available. 

The standard kit includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and nine-inch touchscreen running Renault’s OpenR Link infotainment system, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and heated front seats and steering wheel. Along with the usual luxuries such as larger wheels and upgraded stereos, mid-range Techno+ models are also fitted with a heat pump to more efficiently warm the cabin in winter without eating up the car’s range, as well as a Google-based navigation system.

Prices start from around £34,500, which significantly undercuts the Kia Niro EV and VW ID.3, and is on par with the Volvo EX30. Some buyers may look towards the MG4 as offering more value for money, but it feels cheaper than the Megane in quite a few areas, so we’d advise a test-drive in both before making a decision.

Renault Megane E-Tech Techno long-term test 

Auto Express group web editor Steve Walker loading the boot of the Renault Megane E-Tech22

​In the first six months of 2023, our group website editor, Steve Walker, ran a Renault Megane E-Tech Techno for a long-term test. Steve has two children and the rear legroom proved to be tight for them on long journeys - especially behind his preferred driving position (he's just over 6ft tall).

He also found the cold weather range of the test car, which was not equipped with a heat pump, was greatly reduced compared to the range in warmer conditions. On the plus side, the Megane's interior quality and design stand out from the other cars in the class with a high-quality feel. The driving experience also impressed, the Megane giving a great balance between comfort and responsive handling. You can read the full long term test here...

Frequently Asked Questions
Stunning looks, astounding infotainment and decent practicality combine to make the Renault Megane E-Tech hatchback one of the best electric cars on sale right now.
Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

