Refreshed Renault Megane and Scenic get one-pedal driving and a price cut

Renault has simplified its all-electric Megane and Scenic E-Tech ranges and cut prices, too, with the models now starting from £32,495 and £37,195 respectively.

That marks a reduction of £1,500 to the cheapest Megane E-Tech and of £300 to the most affordable Scenic EV, with the updated models available to order from the end of April.

On the Megane, the key figures remain the same, with a 217bhp rear-mounted electric motor and a 60kWh battery the only option, offering up to 285 miles of range. Trim levels now kick off with the once mid-spec Techno instead of Evolution, while the Techno Esprit Alpine sits above, starting from £35,495.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A new top-spec trim level, Iconic Esprit Alpine, replaces Iconic, and is available from £36,995. With an emphasis on sporty styling, the Iconic Esprit Alpine comes with a Formula One-style blade on the front end, finished in Matte Shadow Grey, with a matching finish to the rear diffuser.

This trim also comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, extra gloss black trim and of course, Esprit Alpine logos dotted around the exterior and interior, where they are complemented by fresh carpets and upholstery.

The Scenic E-Tech has received the same trim level tweaks, with the Techno joined by a mid-range Techno Esprit Alpine (£37,195) and a higher-spec Iconic Esprit Alpine (£42,195). However, the smaller 60kWh battery has been axed from the line-up, leaving just the 87kWh unit with its maximum range of 381 miles in the base-spec model.

The Iconic Esprit Alpine offers similar design tweaks to the Megane, and there’s a new one pedal driving mode on both models. In addition, V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality is now available thanks to an adapter. This can charge appliances from either car up to 230V. An 11kW on-board charger has been added, too.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…