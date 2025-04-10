Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Refreshed Renault Megane and Scenic get one-pedal driving and a price cut

Other updates for E-Tech pair include one-pedal driving and a vehicle-to-load adaptor to power anything from laptops to coffee machines

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Apr 2025
Renault Megane E-Tech electric Esprit Alpine - front 3/411

Renault has simplified its all-electric Megane and Scenic E-Tech ranges and cut prices, too, with the models now starting from £32,495 and £37,195 respectively. 

That marks a reduction of £1,500 to the cheapest Megane E-Tech and of £300 to the most affordable Scenic EV, with the updated models available to order from the end of April.

On the Megane, the key figures remain the same, with a 217bhp rear-mounted electric motor and a 60kWh battery the only option, offering up to 285 miles of range. Trim levels now kick off with the once mid-spec Techno instead of Evolution, while the Techno Esprit Alpine sits above, starting from £35,495. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A new top-spec trim level, Iconic Esprit Alpine, replaces Iconic, and is available from £36,995. With an emphasis on sporty styling, the Iconic Esprit Alpine comes with a Formula One-style blade on the front end, finished in Matte Shadow Grey, with a matching finish to the rear diffuser. 

This trim also comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, extra gloss black trim and of course, Esprit Alpine logos dotted around the exterior and interior, where they are complemented by fresh carpets and upholstery. 

Renault Scenic E-Tech - front 3/4

The Scenic E-Tech has received the same trim level tweaks, with the Techno joined by a mid-range Techno Esprit Alpine (£37,195) and a higher-spec Iconic Esprit Alpine (£42,195). However, the smaller 60kWh battery has been axed from the line-up, leaving just the 87kWh unit with its maximum range of 381 miles in the base-spec model. 

The Iconic Esprit Alpine offers similar design tweaks to the Megane, and there’s a new one pedal driving mode on both models. In addition, V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality is now available thanks to an adapter. This can charge appliances from either car up to 230V. An 11kW on-board charger has been added, too.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault Megane E-Tech review
Renault Megane E-Tech - main image

Renault Megane E-Tech review

The latest Renault Megane E-Tech blends an old name with new tech for an EV-only future
In-depth reviews
10 Apr 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
Three-car garage: Skoda Enyaq, Renault Megane R.S. and Mazda MX-5 for under £60,000
Three-car garage for £60,000

Three-car garage: Skoda Enyaq, Renault Megane R.S. and Mazda MX-5 for under £60,000

With a family EV, radical hot hatch and nippy roadster, this driveway collection can provide wheels for any occasion
Features
6 Apr 2025
Expect more retro Renaults that drink from customers’ “reservoir of sympathy”
Renault 5 - front full width

Expect more retro Renaults that drink from customers’ “reservoir of sympathy”

The brand’s model line-up is now divided into ‘legendary icons’ like the retro-inspired R5, and ‘future icons’ such as the futuristic-looking Megane a…
News
24 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing
Baby Electric Land Rover Defender Sport - front 3/4

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing

A new, smaller and all-electric version of the Defender is on its way
News
8 Apr 2025
New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5
Volvo XC60 - front 3/4 static

New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5

The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-sized SUV gets a new look and more tech, and it’s on sale now
News
8 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: sacre bleu! New Renault 5 for just £229 a month
Renault 5 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: sacre bleu! New Renault 5 for just £229 a month

It may be the most fashionable EV in town right now, but there are deals to be had on the Renault 5. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 April
News
9 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content