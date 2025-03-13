New Renault Megane Esprit Alpine invokes the spirit of sporty

The Renault Megane is about to receive another round of updates for 2025. It includes the addition of a new Esprit Alpine specification that brings out the electric hatchback’s more athletic side.

In Esprit Alpine trim, the Megane will get an exclusive matte ‘Shadow Grey’ paint finish, front and rear bumpers finished in the same hue, 20-inch ‘Ice Black’ tinted alloy wheels, gloss black trim around the windows and special badging on the left front wing.

Inside, customers will be treated to a set of more body-hugging front seats with black embossed fabric upholstery - said to be inspired by running shoes and made from plastic bottles and seat belts - with distinctive blue contrast stitching. The black and blue colour scheme continues on the armrests, centre console and dashboard.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Bright blue trim stretches across the dashboard and onto the doors, with the same colour used for the carpets and the fabric lining the door bins. Meanwhile, blue, white and red French tricolour badging is dotted around the cabin, in case you forgot where Renault hails from.

Renault Megane Esprit Alpine models will also feature the 12-inch touchscreen Renault added to the Megane last year, and it is paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The software running these displays is the brand’s OpenR Link infotainment system which comes with Google Maps and a suite of other apps built-in.

The full equipment list for UK Megane customers hasn’t been confirmed yet and neither has pricing. But we expect Esprit Alpine to take over as the Megane’s mid-range trim level, so should cost from around £36,000.

One-pedal driving comes to the Renault Megane

In other news, Renault has added a one-pedal driving mode to the Megane’s regenerative braking system, activated using paddles on the steering wheel. It’s designed to offer a smoother driving experience around town, and to help extend the car’s range when in stop-start traffic.

One-pedal mode will feature on all new Meganes, but can be retrofitted to existing models built after March 2024. It’s being added to the Renault 5 supermini and Renault Scenic family SUV as well, and will be available from launch on the new Renault 4 baby SUV arriving soon.

Elsewhere, the Megane will now come as standard with an 11kW bidirectional on-board charger, and if buyers get the optional vehicle-to-load (V2L) adopter, they can use the car’s main battery to power small electrical devices like a hoover or even charge an electric scooter, Renault says.

Finally, the all-electric Megane is now compatible with ‘Plug & Charge’, which will soon be included in the Mobilize Charge Pass, enabling drivers to use compatible DC rapid and ultra-rapid charging points without a membership or payment card. All you have to do is plug your car in and, if all goes to plan, it will be recognised and charging will begin.

BUY A NEW RENAULT MEGANE NOW