Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Jun 2025
BMW M5 Touring - front action
  • Versatile plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Traditional M5 driving experience
  • £898 a month

After the sensational V10-powered E61 BMW M5 of the mid-2000s, we yearned to see another M5 Touring and while we’ve been made to wait, finally the German company has launched a new one. 

It’s more powerful, practical and gadget-laden than ever before, but thanks to this deal we found via the Auto Express Find A Car service, you can get this stonkingly-fast super-estate for under £900 a month. 

This deal comes from Lease Car UK BMW Leasing and is spread out over a three-year period. There’s an initial £11,132 deposit required, then monthly payments stand at £898. There’s also a 5,000-mile annual limit, although for an extra £63 a month you can extend this to 10,000 miles. 

For your money, you get a car that’s only come around twice before and one that BMW M division enthusiasts have waited 16 years for. The numbers are exceptional: 717bhp from a plug-in hybrid twin-turbocharged V8, 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 186mph. 

But the number that really caused our eyebrows to raise when it was announced last year was the 2,550kg kerbweight. That’s a hefty amount for any estate car – especially one that has built a reputation for delectable handling characteristics. Much to our relief, the M5 Touring drives beautifully. That weight is placed well and truly out of mind thanks to a wondrous chassis, rear-wheel steer, adaptive dampers and a natural feel to the quick steering. With all that power and four-wheel drive, the M5 Touring is sensationally quick, too. 

The plug-in hybrid side of the powertrain also impresses. It not only brings CO2 emissions down to 45g/km, but increases fuel efficiency (although you’ll struggle to match BMW’s claimed 141mpg). What we really like about it is the all-electric driving mode, which can provide a refined 42 miles of EV running. 

The cabin quality is excellent as you’d expect, and practicality is decent, too. The 500-litre boot may not be as spacious as some rivals, but it’ll be more than big enough for a family weekend away. 

BMW M5 Touring - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW M5 Touring leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW M5 Touring deals hub page…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

