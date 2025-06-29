Versatile plug-in hybrid powertrain

Traditional M5 driving experience

£898 a month

After the sensational V10-powered E61 BMW M5 of the mid-2000s, we yearned to see another M5 Touring and while we’ve been made to wait, finally the German company has launched a new one.

It’s more powerful, practical and gadget-laden than ever before, but thanks to this deal we found via the Auto Express Find A Car service, you can get this stonkingly-fast super-estate for under £900 a month.

This deal comes from Lease Car UK BMW Leasing and is spread out over a three-year period. There’s an initial £11,132 deposit required, then monthly payments stand at £898. There’s also a 5,000-mile annual limit, although for an extra £63 a month you can extend this to 10,000 miles.

For your money, you get a car that’s only come around twice before and one that BMW M division enthusiasts have waited 16 years for. The numbers are exceptional: 717bhp from a plug-in hybrid twin-turbocharged V8, 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 186mph.

But the number that really caused our eyebrows to raise when it was announced last year was the 2,550kg kerbweight. That’s a hefty amount for any estate car – especially one that has built a reputation for delectable handling characteristics. Much to our relief, the M5 Touring drives beautifully. That weight is placed well and truly out of mind thanks to a wondrous chassis, rear-wheel steer, adaptive dampers and a natural feel to the quick steering. With all that power and four-wheel drive, the M5 Touring is sensationally quick, too.

The plug-in hybrid side of the powertrain also impresses. It not only brings CO2 emissions down to 45g/km, but increases fuel efficiency (although you’ll struggle to match BMW’s claimed 141mpg). What we really like about it is the all-electric driving mode, which can provide a refined 42 miles of EV running.

The cabin quality is excellent as you’d expect, and practicality is decent, too. The 500-litre boot may not be as spacious as some rivals, but it’ll be more than big enough for a family weekend away.

