Car Deal of the Day: VW Taigo Black Edition at £222 per month is an attractive path to the dark side

Stylish yet frugal coupé-SUV

Generously equipped Black Edition

Three-year lease and £222 per month

Not everyone loves a coupé-SUV, but if you want a new car that offers plenty of space inside and some sleek, sporty styling, you can now get the Volkswagen Taigo Black Edition through Auto Express for as little as £222 per month.

That price is being offered by Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Find A Car service. It’s for a three-year lease with an initial outlay of £2,963, followed by monthly payments of £222. Included in the offer is the standard annual allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

If that initial payment is too high for you, it can be reduced to £1,824 – the equivalent of six months of payments, rather than 12 – and you’ll still only have to pay £254 per month. You can also increase the mileage limit to 8,000 a year for less than £20 extra per month.

As the name suggests, the roof, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, side mirrors and various other elements of the exterior trim are all black, plus it’s fitted with tinted rear windows. Being the range-topping model, it’s also equipped with a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro driver’s display, 10.25-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging.

The Taigo is based on the more conventional, boxy Volkswagen T-Cross, and you might assume the coupé’s roofline eats up lots of cabin space. But the interior is actually rather spacious, and you get a sizable 440 litres of boot capacity to play with.

Under the bonnet of the Taigo Black Edition is a 148bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Volkswagen says this combo can return up to 48.1mpg and is good for 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

