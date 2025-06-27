Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Genesis GV70 SUV for just £380 a month

Distinctive design; real premium feel

Think an Audi Q5, a BMW X3 or even a Volvo XC60 is just a bit too common? The Genesis GV70 is a refreshingly left-field choice when it comes to premium SUVs. It more than matches those cars for tech and premium feel, plus it even has Bentley-like styling – almost.

Right now through the Auto Express Find A Car service, the posh SUV is available for just £379.20 a month. This deal, from Genesis Motor UK itself, requires a modest £4,550.24 initial payment to get the ball rolling. This 48-month agreement has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but revising this to 8,000 will only cost an extra £13.20 a month. That’s a steal.

It really is remarkable value for money when you realise just what you’re getting. This deal nets you a GV70 in Premium spec, which features electric front memory seats, a large 14.5-inch touchscreen, 19-inch wheels and a whole host of safety equipment. There’s even enough Bentley-like design flourishes to make the neighbours ask questions.

Under the bonnet is a rare thing these days – a diesel engine. The 2.2-litre packs 192bhp and it’s a torquey unit, giving excellent acceleration. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, and, as it’s a diesel, it’s frugal with around 39mpg claimed.

To drive, the GV70 wafts along very nicely and has a genuinely upmarket feel. That goes for the interior too, as the GV70 hides its Hyundai family DNA well and feels better put together than an equivalent BMW or Mercedes.

