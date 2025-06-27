Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Genesis GV70 SUV for just £380 a month

The GV70 puts some better known rivals to shame when it comes to style and quality feel. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 June.

By:George Armitage
27 Jun 2025
Genesis GV70 - cornering
  • Distinctive design; real premium feel
  • Frugal diesel power
  • Just £379.20 a month

Think an Audi Q5, a BMW X3 or even a Volvo XC60 is just a bit too common? The Genesis GV70 is a refreshingly left-field choice when it comes to premium SUVs. It more than matches those cars for tech and premium feel, plus it even has Bentley-like styling – almost.

Right now through the Auto Express Find A Car service, the posh SUV is available for just £379.20 a month. This deal, from Genesis Motor UK itself, requires a modest £4,550.24 initial payment to get the ball rolling. This 48-month agreement has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but revising this to 8,000 will only cost an extra £13.20 a month. That’s a steal. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It really is remarkable value for money when you realise just what you’re getting. This deal nets you a GV70 in Premium spec, which features electric front memory seats, a large 14.5-inch touchscreen, 19-inch wheels and a whole host of safety equipment. There’s even enough Bentley-like design flourishes to make the neighbours ask questions. 

Under the bonnet is a rare thing these days – a diesel engine. The 2.2-litre packs 192bhp and it’s a torquey unit, giving excellent acceleration. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, and, as it’s a diesel, it’s frugal with around 39mpg claimed. 

To drive, the GV70 wafts along very nicely and has a genuinely upmarket feel. That goes for the interior too, as the GV70 hides its Hyundai family DNA well and feels better put together than an equivalent BMW or Mercedes.   

Genesis GV70 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Genesis GV70 leasing offers from leading providers on our Genesis GV70 hub page.

Deals on Genesis GV70 rivals

BMW X3

BMW X3

New in-stock BMW X3Cash £47,789Avg. savings £2,770
New BMW X3

Configure now

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

New in-stock Audi Q5Cash £47,269Avg. savings £3,744
New Audi Q5

Configure now

Volvo Xc60

Volvo Xc60

New in-stock Volvo Xc60Cash £48,410
New Volvo Xc60

Configure now

Check out the Genesis GV70 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new car deals 2025: unbeatable offers available right now
Best new car deals - June 2025

Best new car deals 2025: unbeatable offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
27 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a stylish, plug-in coupe-SUV for under £250 a month
Renault Rafale - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale is a stylish, plug-in coupe-SUV for under £250 a month

Renault’s range-topper really stands out from rivals, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 June.
News
26 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month
Volkswagen Touareg R - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month

The performance-focused version of VW's large SUV is a cracking all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.
News
25 Jun 2025
Car Deal Alert! Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump
Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

Car Deal Alert! Visit Leapmotor in London, get a free bungee jump

Taking the phrase ‘leap of faith’ to a new heights, customers who visit Leapmotor’s London pop-up have the chance to dive off a 160ft crane
News
24 Jun 2025

Most Popular

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date
Volvo EX60 - tail light teaser image

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date

The upcoming, all-electric Volvo XC60 alternative is designed to “keep learning and evolve with time”
News
25 Jun 2025
BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content