Car Deal of the Day: a cut-price Mazda MX-5 to soak up the summer sun in

It’s the world’s best-selling sports car for a reason, and is our Deal of the Day for August 12

By:George Armitage
12 Aug 2025
Mazda MX-5 - cornering with roof up
  • Arguably the best sports car money can buy 
  • Engaging handling; old-fashioned thrills
  • Just £296.57 a month 

The UK is currently basking in its fourth heatwave of the year, so what better way to enjoy this than with a drop-top?

The Mazda MX-5 is more than just a drop-top, though, because it's the best-value sports car on sale in Britain, and a multiple Auto Express New Car Awards winner. 

You can bag the keys to one of the automotive world’s greats for less than £300 right now – but you’d better hurry because deals like this won't hang around for long.

Carwow Leasey is offering the terrific MX-5 Roadster for just £296.57 a month right now. This four-year deal requires a £3,853.84 initial payment, while you can enjoy 6,000 miles of top-down motoring a year.

This deal is for the entry-level 1.5-litre Prime-Lime – but, remember, Mazda doesn't make a bad MX-5, and to many enthusiasts the basic package is the best. It still comes with 16-inch black-painted alloys, cruise control and sat-nav, along with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Because this is the soft-top Roadster and not the hard-top RF (Retractable Fastback), the switch from top-up to top-down motoring requires just a flick of your wrist. Then you can hear the rorty exhaust note from that fizzy little 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine. 

With 130bhp and just a 1,106kg kerbweight to lug around, performance is brisk, with 0-62mph taking 8.3 seconds. But the MX-5 isn't really about speed – it's a wonderfully involving driving experience, with a rifle-bolt-sharp six-speed direct-action gearbox, and light, engaging steering. 

We can't think of many cheaper ways to get good old-fashioned summer thrills for such a low price.    

Mazda MX-5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda MX-5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda MX-5 page.

Check out the Mazda MX-5 deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

