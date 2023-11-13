Car Deal of the Day: a cut-price Mazda MX-5 to soak up the summer sun in

Arguably the best sports car money can buy

Engaging handling; old-fashioned thrills

Just £296.57 a month

The UK is currently basking in its fourth heatwave of the year, so what better way to enjoy this than with a drop-top?

The Mazda MX-5 is more than just a drop-top, though, because it's the best-value sports car on sale in Britain, and a multiple Auto Express New Car Awards winner.

You can bag the keys to one of the automotive world’s greats for less than £300 right now – but you’d better hurry because deals like this won't hang around for long.

Carwow Leasey is offering the terrific MX-5 Roadster for just £296.57 a month right now. This four-year deal requires a £3,853.84 initial payment, while you can enjoy 6,000 miles of top-down motoring a year.

This deal is for the entry-level 1.5-litre Prime-Lime – but, remember, Mazda doesn't make a bad MX-5, and to many enthusiasts the basic package is the best. It still comes with 16-inch black-painted alloys, cruise control and sat-nav, along with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Because this is the soft-top Roadster and not the hard-top RF (Retractable Fastback), the switch from top-up to top-down motoring requires just a flick of your wrist. Then you can hear the rorty exhaust note from that fizzy little 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine.

With 130bhp and just a 1,106kg kerbweight to lug around, performance is brisk, with 0-62mph taking 8.3 seconds. But the MX-5 isn't really about speed – it's a wonderfully involving driving experience, with a rifle-bolt-sharp six-speed direct-action gearbox, and light, engaging steering.

We can't think of many cheaper ways to get good old-fashioned summer thrills for such a low price.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

