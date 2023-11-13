Car Deal of the Day: the Mazda MX-5 can banish the winter blues for just £230 per month

Our Convertible of the Year

Fantastic fun to drive

Only £230.06 a month

The nights are drawing in. The temperatures are dropping. So what better way to remind yourself of the balmy days of summer than by picking up the keys to the world’s favourite roadster, the Mazda MX-5?

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Japanese company’s enduring drop-top is guaranteed to put a smile on your face regardless of the grim reality of a British winter – and represents terrific value right now courtesy of this fantastic deal we found on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This four-year deal from Lease Car UK Mazda Leasing requires an initial outlay of £3,108.72, followed by monthly payments of £230.06. Yes, that’s right – only £230 a month to savour what is still one of the purest driver’s cars on the road.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but if that’s not enough, you can up the monthly payments slightly to increase the limit.

What’s on offer is the smaller 132bhp, 1.5-litre-engined variant, which provides conclusive proof that driving fun is not dependent on engine capacity. The 0-62mph time of 8.3 seconds might not set pulses racing, but it’s the engagement and sheer agility the MX-5 offers that is at the heart of its appeal and saw it crowned Best Convertible of the Year at the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards.

Prime-Line spec comes with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system, including a new 8.8-inch centre screen display, premium black cloth and suede-effect seat trims. There’s also a six-speaker audio system that offers superb sound quality. And the unmistakable exterior look of the MX-5 is complemented in this trim with 16-inch black metallic wheels.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda MX-5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda MX-5 page.

Check out the Mazda MX-5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…