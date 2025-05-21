Car Deal of the Day: MG4 prices have plummeted again – it’s now just £163 a month

High equipment levels

The MG4 has steadily been getting cheaper and cheaper for the past few months, but with just a few weeks left to go before the year is out there's one more surprise.

A month ago, we noticed prices had slipped to a hugely tempting £178 per month – but they've just tumbled even further.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can now take the keys to one of the best value and easy-to-live-with family EVs for a jaw-dropping £163.47 a month.

This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk is for three years and only requires an initial payment of £2,311.56 to get started, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. But you can double this to 10,000 miles a year for £13.46 extra a month, with just a slightly higher initial payment.

It's the entry-level SE on offer here, but even this bundles in climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and a rear parking camera. The SE also gets a swathe of safety equipment, along with a neat smartphone app that allows you to control some of the car's features from your phone.

This deal gets you the Standard Range battery, which is a 49kWh pack that's good for a claimed 218 miles – in our testing, between 190 and 200 is more likely. This is hooked up to a 168bhp electric motor that powers the rear wheels.

The MG4 gets a spacious interior too, and is topped off with an engaging driving experience. The steering is light and accurate, and the rear-wheel drive motor gives some fun through bends – even the ride is comfortable. It's a superb all-rounder for a real rock-bottom price.

