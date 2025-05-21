Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 prices have plummeted again – it’s now just £163 a month

The MG4 is a real all-rounder in the family EV hatchback class, and it’s our Deal of the Day for December 17

By:Shane Wilkinson
17 Dec 2025
MG4 - front cornering
  • High equipment levels
  • 218-mile range; good to drive
  • Just £163.47 a month

The MG4 has steadily been getting cheaper and cheaper for the past few months, but with just a few weeks left to go before the year is out there's one more surprise.

A month ago, we noticed prices had slipped to a hugely tempting £178 per month – but they've just tumbled even further. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can now take the keys to one of the best value and easy-to-live-with family EVs for a jaw-dropping £163.47 a month. 

This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk is for three years and only requires an initial payment of £2,311.56 to get started, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. But you can double this to 10,000 miles a year for £13.46 extra a month, with just a slightly higher initial payment.

It's the entry-level SE on offer here, but even this bundles in climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and a rear parking camera. The SE also gets a swathe of safety equipment, along with a neat smartphone app that allows you to control some of the car's features from your phone.

This deal gets you the Standard Range battery, which is a 49kWh pack that's good for a claimed 218 miles – in our testing, between 190 and 200 is more likely. This is hooked up to a 168bhp electric motor that powers the rear wheels.

The MG4 gets a spacious interior too, and is topped off with an engaging driving experience. The steering is light and accurate, and the rear-wheel drive motor gives some fun through bends – even the ride is comfortable. It's a superb all-rounder for a real rock-bottom price. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 page.

Check out the MG4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

