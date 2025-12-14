Car Deal of the Day: turn on the style with the MINI Aceman for just £250 per month
MINI’s small electric SUV has a big personality, and is our Deal of the Day for 14 December
- High-quality, tech-focused interior
- Fun to drive and plenty of performance
- Four-year lease and only £250 per month
The MINI Aceman is a funky, fun-to-drive electric crossover that’s absolutely brimming with personality, and right now it can be yours for just £250 per month on a four-year lease.
This deal for the new Aceman E in Classic trim comes from ElectroLease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. The four-year term makes the most of the £3,305 initial outlay, which is followed by monthly payments of £250.
The deal includes an annual allowance of 5,000 miles, which should be plenty for anyone who primarily drives in town or has a short commute. But if you cover more than that, increasing the yearly limit to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £11 a month, while raising it to 10,000 brings the price up to £270 per month.
The Aceman’s interior is designed to feel homely, thanks to some funky materials such as knitted fabric on the dashboard and vegan-friendly leather upholstery. Of course, the centrepiece of the cabin is a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, while other standard kit on the Classic model includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a heated steering wheel, reversing camera and a long list of driver-assistance systems.
The ride in the Aceman is very firm, which is something to be aware of, but it’s still fun to drive like a proper MINI should be. There’s loads of grip and a pleasing weight to the steering – something that’s missing from many of this car’s rivals. The 181bhp electric motor allows for 0-62mph in under eight seconds, while the 42.5kWh battery offers up to 192 miles of range.
The Aceman is by no means the most practical small SUV. However, adults can just about squeeze into the back seats, and although the 300-litre boot is small for this class, it’s still big enough for two carry-on suitcases and should be sufficient for day-to-day needs.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MINI Aceman leasing offers from leading providers on our MINI Aceman deals hub page…
Deals on MINI Aceman rivals
Check out the MINI Aceman Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…
Find a car with the experts