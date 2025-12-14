Car Deal of the Day: turn on the style with the MINI Aceman for just £250 per month

High-quality, tech-focused interior

Fun to drive and plenty of performance

Four-year lease and only £250 per month

The MINI Aceman is a funky, fun-to-drive electric crossover that’s absolutely brimming with personality, and right now it can be yours for just £250 per month on a four-year lease.

This deal for the new Aceman E in Classic trim comes from ElectroLease via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. The four-year term makes the most of the £3,305 initial outlay, which is followed by monthly payments of £250.

The deal includes an annual allowance of 5,000 miles, which should be plenty for anyone who primarily drives in town or has a short commute. But if you cover more than that, increasing the yearly limit to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £11 a month, while raising it to 10,000 brings the price up to £270 per month.

The Aceman’s interior is designed to feel homely, thanks to some funky materials such as knitted fabric on the dashboard and vegan-friendly leather upholstery. Of course, the centrepiece of the cabin is a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, while other standard kit on the Classic model includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a heated steering wheel, reversing camera and a long list of driver-assistance systems.