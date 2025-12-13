Car Deal of the Day: brand new Nissan Micra arrives with a bang at only £204 a month

Based on the excellent Renault 5

198-mile range from 40kWh battery

Four-year lease deals start from £204 per month

The fourth-generation Nissan Micra has only just gone on sale and is so new that we’ve not yet had a chance to drive it here in the UK. But right now, the fresh and funky electric supermini can be yours for just £204 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is for a four-year lease deal on the entry-level Micra Engage, which comes from AA Lease. It requires an initial payment of £2,748, followed by monthly instalments of only £204, and includes the industry standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year.

That should be plenty for people with a short commute or who rarely venture out of the city, especially as this particular model comes with a 40kWh battery that offers a range of up to 198 miles. If you cover more than 5,000 miles, you can double the limit to 10,000 per year for an extra £16 per month.

In Engage trim, the Micra comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, an energy-saving heat pump, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google Maps and other Google services built in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch driver’s display and various safety systems, including lane-keep assist and driver-attention alert.