Car Deal of the Day: brand new Nissan Micra arrives with a bang at only £204 a month
The fourth-generation Nissan Micra has only just gone on sale and is so new that we’ve not yet had a chance to drive it here in the UK. But right now, the fresh and funky electric supermini can be yours for just £204 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
That price is for a four-year lease deal on the entry-level Micra Engage, which comes from AA Lease. It requires an initial payment of £2,748, followed by monthly instalments of only £204, and includes the industry standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year.
That should be plenty for people with a short commute or who rarely venture out of the city, especially as this particular model comes with a 40kWh battery that offers a range of up to 198 miles. If you cover more than 5,000 miles, you can double the limit to 10,000 per year for an extra £16 per month.
In Engage trim, the Micra comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, an energy-saving heat pump, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google Maps and other Google services built in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch driver’s display and various safety systems, including lane-keep assist and driver-attention alert.
If you want more kit, the Micra in Advance trim is available from £220 per month on a four-year lease, and adds a larger 10-inch driver’s display, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, drive modes, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera.
Alternatively, if you need a Micra with a slightly longer range, you can have one with a 52kWh battery that’s good for 260 miles on a single charge from just £236 per month.
The new Micra is based on the award-winning Renault 5, and when we tried it abroad we found it’s just as fun to drive as its French cousin, but also good around town and when cruising on the motorway. The interior feels slightly more contemporary than the retro-inspired Renault’s, but uses the same excellent Google-powered infotainment system, and quality overall is very impressive for such an affordable supermini.
