Best crossover cars to buy 2026
Blending small-car costs with a little SUV muscle, these are the best crossovers on the market
While SUVs continue to be all the rage with British buyers, some drivers can find those cars to be a bit oversized and overstated for their requirements. The best crossover cars, however, take the qualities of smaller models like superminis and family hatchbacks, add the tough and distinctive styling of SUVs and then carefully blend it all together.
So what exactly is a crossover car? That’s a good question. Back in the days when most SUVs paid at least some attention to off-road driving, a crossover was generally a model which was primarily to be driven on the road instead.
Today, though, it’s much more common to find an SUV on the tarmac than off of it, and this has resulted in off-road ability becoming more of an option than a necessity. So where does that leave the humble crossover? Well, opinions vary, and there’s a variety of different cars that could be classed as crossovers on today’s market.
To start with, there are conventional compact cars with a light SUV makeover that includes features such as roof-rails, extended wheelarches and body cladding. There are also cars which were designed from the outset to blend design elements from both conventional cars and SUVs. In all cases, and as the name suggests, crossovers tend to defy classification, but their mix of qualities can be a perfect fit for those seeking a car that combines a little SUV style and higher-riding practicality with low running costs and a tidy, road-focused driving experience.
Our expert road testers have driven every crossover that you can buy in the UK, and we’ve used their in-depth verdicts to round up the very best crossover cars to buy below.
Compare the best crossover cars
|Rank
|Make and model
|Prices from
|Buy
|1
|Skoda Kamiq
|£25,500
|Latest deals
|2
|Peugeot 408
|£33,000
|Latest deals
|3
|Dacia Sandero Stepway
|£16,000
|Latest deals
|4
|Jeep Avenger
|£26,500
|Latest deals
|5
|Smart #3
|£30,000
|Latest deals
|6
|Range Rover Evoque
|£44,400
|Latest deals
|7
|Hyundai Inster Cross
|£29,000
|Latest deals
|8
|Kia XCeed
|£25,200
|Latest deals
|9
|Honda Jazz Crosstar
|£29,000
|Latest deals
|10
|Subaru Crosstrek
|£36,000
|Latest deals
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the best crossover cars on sale right now. Alternatively, you can click the links in the table above to navigate to a specific model
1. Skoda Kamiq
- Prices from £25,500
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Pros
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Cons
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Skoda has long held a reputation for being a purveyor of fine family cars, and sitting among the Czech brand’s estate cars and SUVs is the Skoda Kamiq. Look at it from the outside and this crossover seems quite small, but it’s been cleverly engineered to offer maximum practicality on the inside.
While there’s no hybrid or electric options to choose from, the Kamiq is powered by sensibly-sized petrol engines. Even the most powerful models can return over 48mpg, so you shouldn’t find yourself spending a fortune on fill-ups. The less-powerful models sit in insurance groups that bring Kamiq within the grasps of first-time drivers, too.
If, like many Kamiq buyers, you’re eyeing this model up as a potential family car, you’ll probably be pleased to hear that the 400-litre boot is one of the larger ones in the supermini-based crossover class, although we’d invest in the optional variable boot floor as this makes for far easier access. Rear passengers shouldn’t have any qualms about longer journeys either, as there’s plenty of space back there.
Skoda’s build quality is rarely a cause for concern, and it’s the same story with the Kamiq. While the cabin design isn’t about to set pulses raising, few drivers will have any complaints about this car’s ergonomic qualities. This is one of the older models in Skoda’s line-up, but a big upside of this is a wide selection of proper buttons and switches where rivals rely more on touchscreens.
“Climb behind the wheel of the Skoda Kamiq and the upright driving position is immediately noticeable. Some drivers will consider this a positive, but taller drivers may find it a little harder to get comfortable. Fortunately, there’s a lot of adjustability in the seat.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
- Who will like it: Drivers who like an approachable car that gets the fundamentals pretty much spot on.
- Who won’t like it: Those who are a bit more fashion conscious and like to stand out.
2. Peugeot 408
- Prices from £33,000
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Pros
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Cons
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French car brands have long been synonymous with style, and the Peugeot 408 is definitely one of the more distinctive cars on this list in terms of its appearance. There’s also a generally premium feel about this car, although this inevitably means that it’s one of the pricier crossover options.
The 408 puts petrol and plug-in hybrid choices on the table, along with a fully electric Peugeot E-408. We think petrol is the way to go as these variants still manage sensible efficiency but also boast some of the lowest starting prices of the line-up. That being said, company car drivers will be better off with the electric model as it brings much lower Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rates.
The 408’s 526-litre boot is larger than you’ll find in the similarly-sized Cupra Formetor, but this drops to 471 litres if you opt for the E-408. Regardless of your chosen model, though, a low loading lip makes loading nice and easy. Thankfully, this car’s sloping roofline doesn’t eat into rear passenger headroom, so four adults can get comfortable.
If there’s one thing that could make or break the Peugeot 408’s chances of becoming your next car, it’s the i-Cockpit setup. The 408’s cabin is a very pleasant environment with its unique design and soft materials, but the small steering wheel and driver’s display positioning do take some getting used to.
“The interior is quite gloomy, but that’s a result of the dark colour scheme rather than the amount of natural light. Our car had optional black Nappa leather, but the alternatives were dark grey fabric or a dark grey Alcantara, leather and fabric mix. There’s not a lot of scope for lightening the mood.” - Steve Walker, head of digital content.
- Who will like it: Anyone who appreciates a slightly unorthodox but eye-catching car design.
- Who won’t like it: Drivers who can’t get on with Peugeot's unusual i-Cockpit setup.
3. Dacia Sandero Stepway
- Best value for money
- Prices from £16,000
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Pros
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Cons
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It’s not quite a fully fledged 4x4 like the Dacia Duster, but the Dacia Sandero Stepway offers a similarly rugged look to its SUV sibling. It also happens to be one of the cheapest cars you can buy in the UK, but you shouldn’t feel too short changed in terms of on-board kit.
Just like the Renault Clio on which it is based, the Sandero Stepway comes with the choice of petrol or hybrid power. Neither can be described as thirsty, but the hybrid does give this car a welcome power boost, should you need it.
While the Sandero Stepway is one of the smaller cars on this list due to its Clio underpinnings, there’s just enough space for five passengers to squeeze in without too much of a struggle. However, we would probably reserve the middle seat for the smallest occupant. The Stepway’s ride height is slightly higher than that of the regular Dacia Sandero, so this makes it just that bit easier to access. This car’s 328-litre boot is also larger than you’ll find in the much more expensive Honda Jazz Crosstar.
It’d be a bit unfair to expect such a low-priced car to be particularly prestigious inside, but the Sandero Stepway does do a respectable job of feeling a bit fancier than you might expect. Everything feels well put together and durable enough to withstand the trials of day-to-day family life. The on-board tech, although pretty basic compared to many of this model’s rivals, should suffice for most needs.
“The Sandero Stepway’s driving position is somewhere in between a traditional supermini and an SUV because you sit quite upright, there’s excellent visibility and it’s a comfortable enough place to spend a few hours behind the wheel.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter.
- Who will like it: Drivers who are on a tighter crossover budget.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone who desires at least a modicome of luxury.
Latest Dacia Sandero Stepway deals
4. Jeep Avenger
- Prices from £26,500
- Best for families
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Pros
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Cons
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Traditionally, Jeeps have been rugged machines that were designed for tackling desolate, challenging terrain rather than the humble school run. The Jeep Avenger is a very different car, though, and arguably one that's far more suited to the UK market than many that have come before it.
Unlike the stupendously thirsty V8s of past Jeeps, the Avenger is either powered by a far more sensibly-sized 1.2-litre petrol, or you can have a hybrid or electric model instead. All three powertrains can be had from under £30,000, too.
The Avenger finds itself treading the rather blurred line between crossover cars and small SUVs but despite its generous size it has its limitations in regards to interior space. Front occupants will be fine, but the rear seats are best reserved for the youngest members of your family. The 321-litre boot (dropping to 282 litres in the EV) certainly isn’t the biggest in the class, either, but it is a doddle to load up due to its square shape and wide opening.
The Jeep Avenger’s interior follows a similarly ‘tough’ design language to the exterior, so there are a number of chunky buttons and sturdy plastic surfaces to be found. It’s not the most luxurious cabin you’ll find in a car like this, but Jeep has at least made a big effort to improve its on-board technology compared to the previous generation of models.
“We were impressed with the petrol Jeep’s fuel efficiency on our test, because it achieved 47mpg over a wide mix of roads. On this and our many previous encounters with the Skoda, we achieved slightly less, although with a little over 45mpg on the cards.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
- Who will like it: Adventurous and outdoorsy people who are charmed by the design and heritage.
- Who won’t like it: Families in need of a more spacious car.
5. Smart #3
- Prices from £30,000
- Best for efficiency
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Pros
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Cons
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Some people may find it a bit ironic that one of the larger cars on this list wears a badge that’s synonymous with tiny city cars, but the Smart #3 is very much worthy of its place on this list. This fully electric crossover can cover over 250 miles on a single charge, and it certainly stands out with its smooth and curvaceous styling.
While EVs no longer qualify for zero VED road tax, the Smart #3 should still save you a healthy chunk of change compared to an equivalent combustion-powered car, especially if you have access to a home wallbox charger.
Much like the Peugeot 408, the #3 is another example of a coupe-esque car that hasn’t annihilated interior space in the quest for style. There’s loads of room in both the front and rear, while the 370-litre boot is also pretty spacious when you consider that there’s a chunky battery pack lurking underneath it. The standard-fit false floor is also useful for keeping the charging cables tidily out of sight.
Smart teamed up with Mercedes when designing the #3, and the cabin does have a reasonably upmarket appearance at first glance. The curvaceous dashboard looks stylish, and the cabin is pleasantly light and airy, but we felt a little bit let down by some creaking and flimsy plastics during our testing.
“Technology is a strong suit of the #3 with wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats, four USB ports and a 360-degree camera all standard. The Premium seems like it’s worth the extra outlay with its uprated sound system, head-up display (which we didn’t find intrusive) and heat pump.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter.
- Who will like it: Drivers looking to make the switch to an EV.
- Who won’t like it: People who’d prefer a car from a more established brand.
6. Range Rover Evoque
- Prices from £44,400
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Pros
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Cons
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While the full-sized Range Rover is virtually the polar opposite of a crossover, the Range Rover Evoque crams some of the same luxury into a far more compact (and lower-priced) package.
Admittedly, the Range Rover Evoque can’t be described as “cheap” but by luxury car standards it isn’t too alarming. While many cars have now ditched the black pump, diesel power is still up for grabs in the Evoque, and these models can return over 40mpg without much difficulty, meaning they won’t be too costly to run. Alternatively, you can also have petrol or plug-in hybrid power — the latter of which is able to travel up to 38.5 miles purely on electricity.
The current Range Rover Evoque’s wheelbase is longer than the old model’s, and this has resulted in more interior space. However, the sloping roofline does take its toll on the rear passenger headroom. Most passengers will still be able to get comfortable, but taller people will feel quite snug. 472 litres of boot space is a bit less than you’ll find in a BMW X1, but the good news is that there’s no sacrifice to be made here if you’re tempted by the PHEV.
Of course, if there’s one area where the Evoque sets a high standard, it’s with the interior. There are loads of customisation options to choose from, and JLR’s Pivi pro infotainment system is one of our favourites on the current market, largely thanks to its appearance and ease-of-use. Land Rover’s build quality has taken a welcome step in the right direction, too.
“Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest advantages of choosing the Evoque is that it’s much less ungainly than the fully-sized Range Rover when being manoeuvred through the chaotic city streets. Its small exterior dimensions make parking less of a chore, but we find the slim rear windscreen restricts visibility.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor.
- Who will like it: Those who crave badge appeal and plushness.
- Who won’t like it: Buyers on a more modest budget.
Latest Range Rover Evoque deals
7. Hyundai Inster Cross
- Prices from £29,000
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Pros
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Cons
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Funky, retro EVs are now all the rage, and the Hyundai Inster Cross amplifies the regular car’s quirky looks even further.
Although we’d be hesitant to take it off the road as it’s only front-wheel drive, the Inster Cross adds an element of ruggedness to this rather charming electric city car formula. Part of this model’s unique design is a set of larger 17-inch wheels, and these do reduce the 49kWh battery’s range ever so slightly to 223 miles (down from 229). Aside from this fairly modest drop in efficiency, though, the Inster Cross will still bring all of the usual savings associated with driving an electric car.
Bearing in mind that this crossover is based on a city car, the Inster Cross’s particularly tall and boxy design means it provides a genuinely surprising amount of headroom. There’s ample legroom for taller passengers in the back, too, so this little EV is very much in the running as a potential family car. If your back-seat passengers are on the smaller side, the whole row can be slid forward to bump up the luggage space from 238 litres to 351 litres — that’s more than you’ll find in a Citroen e-C3.
The interior also has its share of quirkiness, but we’re glad that Hyundai hasn’t gone too over-the-top here. Build quality is just as solid as you’ll find in the far more expensive Ioniq models, but the Google-based infotainment tech in the equally retro Renault 5 is far better to use and more modern than the software that’s used in the Inster Cross.
“Visibility in the Inster Cross is great, it rides well at low speeds, the powertrain is remarkably efficient and the one-pedal driving mode is fantastic for dealing with stop-start traffic. The 10.6-metre turning circle could be better, though.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter.
- Who will like it: Lovers of all things cute and quirky.
- Who won’t like it: Those who are put off by this car’s unusual appearance.
Latest Hyundai Inster Cross deals
8. Kia XCeed
- Prices from £25,200
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The Kia Ceed family was once a very large one, but many models have now flown the coop and left the Kia XCeed to fend for itself. It’s certainly not the youngest member of Kia’s line-up any more, but this long-standing crossover is still one that’s worthy of your consideration.
While a diesel and plug-in hybrid were once available, the XCeed’s powertrain options have since been whittled down to two petrol engines. These two units do at least sit comfortably north of the 40mpg mark, though, so running costs can still be kept in check. Much like the Skoda Kamiq, the XCeed also sits in low insurance groups, which should only help you to save even more precious pennies.
The XCeed has ample space for four passengers. They won’t be able to spread out quite like they would in the Skoda Kamiq, but they should be just fine. The XCeed does have the edge over the Skoda in terms of boot space, though, with 426 litres on offer compared to the Kamiq’s 400 litres. It’s not a mega difference, but every little bit counts here.
Inside, the XCeed’s interior design is starting to feel dated compared with the brand’s fresher arrivals, such as the Kia K4, but all the essential kit is thrown in as standard. Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty should also give you an idea of how well put together this car is.
“Inside, there’s a general feel of common sense about the cabin design, and that’s a good thing. The dashboard is clearly laid out, and the 10.25-inch infotainment screen sits high on the dash.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor.
- Who will like it: Those who desire a no-frills car with an excellent warranty.
- Who won’t like it: Drivers who cannot be without the very latest technology.
9. Honda Jazz Crosstar
- Prices from £29,000
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Pros
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Cons
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The regular Honda Jazz is one of the most practical superminis on sale, but the Honda Jazz Crosstar injects a little cosmetic zest into the equation.
Much like the regular model, you’ll find Honda’s rather unique e:HEV Atkinson cycle hybrid tech powering the Jazz Crosstar. This setup places a great amount of emphasis on the electric motors doing the hard work, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine pretty much acts as a generator. The result is more than 60mpg on paper, although does cost thousands more to buy than some of its more traditionally-fuelled counterparts.
Similarly to the Hyundai Inster Cross, the Honda Jazz Crosstar utilises its boxy shape to provide plentiful head- and legroom throughout. However, the Honda also has a unique party piece: Magic Seats. You’ll find these in the second row, and the bases can be folded upwards to accommodate taller and longer cargo.
Much like the rest of the car, the Honda Jazz Crosstar’s is far more focused on function than form, but it’s all very well assembled. One thing that does let the side down, though, is Honda’s infotainment system, which we found to be rather convoluted in its design and resultantly frustrating to use at times.
“Practicality and ease of use are where the Honda Jazz really shines. Visibility for the driver is excellent, thanks to the slimmer A-pillars and high windscreen. This means there shouldn’t be any problems with parking manoeuvres or navigating out of tight junctions.” - Shane WIlkinson, senior content editor.
- Who will like it: Those who want a small car with big car levels of practicality.
- Who won’t like it: Drivers who desire the fun factor.
Latest Honda Jazz Crosstar deals
10. Subaru Crosstrek
- Prices from £35,000
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While a number of crossovers pretend to be tough off-roaders with their muscular looks, the Subaru Crosstrek is the real deal.
With four-wheel drive as standard, the Crosstrek is far more suited to rough and ready motoring than pretty much any other car on this list. However, the trade off for this capability is some of the worst fuel efficiency in the class. The Crosstrek’s beefy 2.0-litre Boxer engine only manages 36.8mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, and this could soon be even less in the real world.
If you’re willing to forgive its penchant for petrol, though, the Subaru Crosstrek offers enough space for five inside along with great visibility thanks to its raised driver’s seating position. The 315 litre boot isn’t exactly a headline-grabber, but you can fold the rear seats to create a completely flat floor and 1,314 litres of space.
Inside, the cabin feels suitably sturdy, and there’s a generous helping of standard kit thrown in, too. There’s certainly an ‘old-school’ element to the overall layout, but we’re willing to bet that this’ll be an all-too-welcome welcome sight for most of Subaru’s target audience.
“With 220mm of ground clearance, the Subaru has genuine off-road credentials, while the tough plastic body cladding and roof rails add an extra dash of rough-and-tumble appeal.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor.
- Who will like it: Drivers who spend plenty of time off of the road as well as on it.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone who desires the very latest technology.
How we choose the best crossover cars
With SUVs being all the rage in the UK, the crossover car market is something of a niche. A large number of buyers who desire a smaller car with SUV characteristics will simply opt for a fully fledged small SUV, but there’s still a number of drivers out there who prefer a more traditionally proportioned car. So, in an ideal world, the best crossovers will still offer plenty of practicality and style, along with affordable running costs and a reasonable starting price.
Every new car on sale in the UK undergoes extensive assessment at the hands of our experts, and the Auto Express testing criteria focuses on the areas that matter most to buyers, such as price, practicality, running costs, equipment, driving experience and safety.
Only the crossover cars that manage to make the grade across the board will appear on this page, and you can read our in-depth reviews to find out more about each car’s individual scores.
How to choose the best crossover car for you
As with any car, choosing the best crossover car will depend largely on your own requirements. Obviously you’ll want a car that you actually like looking at, so once you’ve given a crossover the green light in terms of styling, you’ll need to be certain that you can afford your chosen car. Even if you can’t quite manage the cash price, there are often plenty of finance and leasing deals to consider.
If you like the look of the car and can afford it, you’re off to a great start. However, it’s important not to get carried away until you’re certain that you could live with it every day.
Crossovers may offer some of the tough styling cues from their larger SUV counterparts, but it’s important to remember that these cars are usually based on much smaller platforms. Be sure to double check that there’s enough space and accessibility on offer for your needs, especially if you’re planning on using one of these models as a family car.
Additionally, with an increasingly wide range of powertrain options available, you’ll also want to determine which type of fuel will be best for you. Electric cars usually bring the lowest running costs, but these costs will take a big hit if you don’t have access to home charging.
You’ll want to try out any on-board tech to make sure you can navigate it with ease. Once you’re happy that you like your prospective new crossover, it’s within budget and will work for you, a bit of research into running costs will help to prevent any unexpected surprises when it comes to insurance, road tax or fuel costs.
Best crossover car deals