While SUVs continue to be all the rage with British buyers, some drivers can find those cars to be a bit oversized and overstated for their requirements. The best crossover cars, however, take the qualities of smaller models like superminis and family hatchbacks, add the tough and distinctive styling of SUVs and then carefully blend it all together.

So what exactly is a crossover car? That’s a good question. Back in the days when most SUVs paid at least some attention to off-road driving, a crossover was generally a model which was primarily to be driven on the road instead.

Today, though, it’s much more common to find an SUV on the tarmac than off of it, and this has resulted in off-road ability becoming more of an option than a necessity. So where does that leave the humble crossover? Well, opinions vary, and there’s a variety of different cars that could be classed as crossovers on today’s market.

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To start with, there are conventional compact cars with a light SUV makeover that includes features such as roof-rails, extended wheelarches and body cladding. There are also cars which were designed from the outset to blend design elements from both conventional cars and SUVs. In all cases, and as the name suggests, crossovers tend to defy classification, but their mix of qualities can be a perfect fit for those seeking a car that combines a little SUV style and higher-riding practicality with low running costs and a tidy, road-focused driving experience.