UK pricing and specifications for the updated Peugeot 408 have been announced. There’s a simple three-powertrain line up and each model is available in three different trims. Entry-level hybrid cars will kick off at £31,995, but with a little help from the UK Government’s electric car grant, the electric car is just £700 more expensive at £32,695. Plug-in hybrid models are the most expensive option model for model, starting at £38,445.

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All three 408 powertrains are then available in one of three trim lines: Allure, GT and GT Premium. GT models ask an additional £3,500 and include extra features like larger wheels, Matrix LED headlights and Alcantara inserts inside the cabin. Plump for the GT Premium and you’ll pick up heated, electrically adjustable and massaging seats, plus a 360-degree camera system and premium audio.

What are the main differences between the new 408 and the old one?

There have been a range of other changes right across the range, mainly to do with exterior styling. The 408’s distinctive fang-like daytime running lights are replaced by sleeker ‘three-claw’ DRLs that are connected by LED strips incorporated into the new more sculpted grille, similar to the design on latest 308 hatchback and estate.

Sitting in pride of place in the grille is an illuminated Peugeot shield, which will be found on top-spec models and goes with the lit Peugeot lettering that’s been added to the bootlid. The new 408 is the French firm’s first car with this feature, which is integrated into a transparent strip spanning the rear, which also connects the new three-claw tail-lights.